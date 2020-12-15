RICHLAND — Erin Jones came out firing and stayed hot.
Jones poured in a game-high 33 points as Richland beat Clarkdale 63-46 on Tuesday night.
“We ran a few things for him and executed those plays,” first-year Richland head coach Rod Taylor said. “He’s an outstanding scorer, so every team we play is going to box-and-one him, so we don’t want to force anything. We’re trying to figure out how to keep him patient and let him understand to just work through the offense.”
The Rangers (8-2) jumped out to a 22-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Jones had 14 points in the opening quarter, including Richland’s first 11 points.
Richland then outscored the Bulldogs 13-8 in the second quarter to go into halftime leading 35-16. In the third quarter, the Rangers went up 46-21, but Clarkdale ended the quarter on a 9-2 run to cut the lead to 48-30.
Richland went on a quick 5-0 run to open the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 53-30 and seal the game.
Nevon Taylor added 16 points for the Rangers.
“I think with the layoff and the addition of the guys that came from football we played fair, just too many turnovers,” Taylor said. “We still in a process of adjusting to one another with lineups, but most importantly we need to be more consistent.”
Parr Kasper had 22 points to lead Clarkdale (6-3). Zachary Rutledge added 12 points for the Bulldogs, who had their four game-winning streak come to an end.
“No. 4 (Jones) is a ball player. He shot us out of everything we tried to do,” second-year Clarkdale head coach Drew Watson said. “We got exposed a little bit tonight, and we needed a game like this against a bigger school. We need to be more consistent. The last few games we’ve shot really well, and tonight we didn’t shoot well.”
CLARKDALE GIRLS 42, RICHLAND 30
Kam Patrick had a game-high 26 points as the Lady Bulldogs got past the Lady Rangers.
Jessica Harrison added nine points for Clarkdale (2-6).
