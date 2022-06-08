CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – The postseason honors continue to pile up for two Jones College softball standouts.
First baseman Lauren Lindsey has been named an NJCAA Division II First Team All-American and pitcher Nia Luckett, a Philadelphia alumna, has been selected as an NJCAA Third Team All-American. They were both recently selected as National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Americans.
In 2021, Lindsey was an NJCAA Division II Third Team All-American and Luckett was an NJCAA Division II First Team All-American.
They were both NFCA All-Americans in 2021, giving each player four All-American selections in two seasons.
Lindsey, a sophomore from Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama, enjoyed a stellar, two-year career at Jones. She batted .436 with 36 home runs, 136 RBIs, 37 doubles, 146 career hits, 104 runs scored and a .497 on-base percentage.
In 2022, Lindsey batted .423 with 17 home runs, 63 RBIs, 66 base hits, 17 doubles and an .885 slugging percentage. Lindsey was chosen as the 2021 MACCC Player of the Year.
Luckett, a sophomore, was 17-6 with a 2.41 earned run average in 2022. In 141.2 innings pitched, she allowed 121 hits, walked 54 and struck out 189. At the plate, she batted .359 with four home runs and 20 RBIs.
Luckett holds the career record for strikeouts at Jones with 363 and she had a 34-12 career record.
Lindsey and Luckett helped Jones to a 44-12 record this past season and an MACCC regular season title. In 2021, the Bobcats were 47-9, finished second in the NJCAA Division II World Series and won the MACCC and Region 23 titles.
Jones was 91-21 during the playing careers of Lindsey and Luckett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.