DECATUR — Newton County and Union are getting to know each other well.
For the third time in the last six days, the Cougars and Yellowjackets met, and behind the play of forward Jamarcus Jones, Union was able to get past Newton County 55-46 on Tuesday night.
Union (9-0) has now won all three meetings between the two teams, and it will face the Cougars next Friday at Union.
“I knew it was going to be a difficult game here, and we’ve played each other three times in the last six days, so I knew Coach (Steve) Harber was going change things,” Union coach John Alan Darnell said. “We had to adjust on some things, and the boys responded and found a way to win.”
Newton County jumped out to a 16-9 lead after the first quarter, but the Yellowjackets outscored the Cougars 17-8 in the second quarter to take a 26-24 lead at halftime.
In the second quarter, Jones scored 11 straight points for Union.
“They did a box-and-one defense on my leading scorer, so I told Jamarcus to get down on the block and score, and he did that,” Darnell said. “We had the advantage size-wise and took it.”
Newton County cut the Union lead to 32-28 midway through the third quarter, but the Yellowjackets ended the quarter on a 11-6 run to extend the lead to 43-34.
In the fourth quarter, Jones scored eight of Union’s 12 points to help pull away. He finished with a game-high 23 points.
“I think we did well tonight as a team. Ball movement was great for us tonight,” Jones said. “All we did was, when the ball was in the middle, we would dive towards the goal, and it was open every time, and I would finish. We just have to continue to get better every day.”
Josiah Cleveland had 19 points to lead Newton County, while Jamaal Craft added 10 points for Cougars (3-7).
“We just continue to struggle to score, and that’s been our problem all year,” Harber said. “The kids played hard, it’s just we had turnovers at critical times tonight.”
UNION GIRLS 34, NEWTON COUNTY 19
Keirra Russell had 21 points to lead the Lady Yellowjackets (8-2) past the Lady Cougars.
Nahriah Brown had six points to lead Newton County (4-6).
