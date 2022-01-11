The Meridian High School boys maintained a perfect record at home with a 46-31 win against Oak Grove Tuesday, bouncing back from last Friday’s loss to Petal on a buzzer beater.
Though the Wildcats didn’t start as strong as usual Tuesday, they continued to play hard and led for a majority of the game. Junior Tammarion Jones was once again key for Meridian as he controlled the paint with his incredible ability to finish through contact and his constant drive to outrebound everyone.
Jones showed even more versatility on the floor against the Warriors as he begun to catch fire from beyond the arch. He finished with 17 points while pulling down a solid number of rebounds.
“He is really the missing piece to us really being a great basketball team,” Wildcats head coach Ron Norman said. “In every big game, he has come up huge for us, and when he is playing big and making shots, that makes us a hard team to guard.”
Devin Portis also did a good job putting in some work off the wing, adding eight points for Meridian. JaQuavion Horner and JR Yarbrough both chipped in with six points each for the Wildcats.
P.J Woodland led Oak Grove with 14 points.
MERIDIAN GIRLS 54, OAK GROVE 24
Coming into the second half of the season, the Lady Wildcats refused to take their foot off the gas and pulled away to beat the Lady Warriors Tuesday.
Dandy Dozen and Mississippi State signee Debreasha Powe continued to amaze as she led with 20 points off of some great shooting and quick attacks to the basket.
Charity Hinton added eight points while giving that same energy as a defensive stopper. Syria Walker also played well, chipping in with six points.
The Meridian girls will be back in action Friday at Brandon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.