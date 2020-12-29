PUCKETT — Clarkdale got a big run when it mattered most.
Behind a strong third quarter and the shooting of Carson Jones and Parr Kasper, the Bulldogs were able to run past Puckett 69-43 to sweep the season series on Tuesday night at the Wolve Den.
“First game back from the break, and in the first half it showed. We started off slowly, and then in the third quarter everything started to click,” Clarkdale coach Drew Watson said. “The third quarter showed what type of team we can be.”
Clarkdale (9-3) never trailed the entire game. The Bulldogs opened the game on an 8-2 run, but Puckett ended the quarter on a quick 8-4 run to cut the Clarkdale lead to 15-10 at the end of the frame.
In the second quarter, Puckett chipped away at the lead further to make it 19-17 midway through the period, but the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to 26-17 and ended the first half up 30-21.
Clarkdale increased its lead in the third quarter to 10 points at 35-25 and would end the third on a 16-6 run to go ahead 51-33 heading into the final eight minutes. Jones scored 11 of his 17 points in the third quarter.
“We moved the ball, made shots and did everything right,” Watson said. “We locked up in the third quarter. We closed out on the shooters and closed out on the baseline side instead of giving them free runs. Offensively, we attacked the baseline, and everything fell into place. Carson has a green light after he makes that first one, and he got hot tonight.”
Kasper had a game-high 22 points to lead Clarkdale. The Bulldogs play at rival Enterprise on Saturday before opening Region 5-3A play against Raleigh on Tuesday.
“I feel like we’re better prepared for district play this year cause we’ve played bigger schools,” Watson said. “We are going to see a lot of athleticism in our district, so I feel like we’re prepared, but it will be a different animal.”
Matthew Boszor had 14 points to lead Puckett, while Graylon Brown added 12 points and Tyvez Tate had 10 points for the Wolves (4-5).
PUCKETT 68, CLARKDALE GIRLS 40
The Lady Wolves jumped out to a 20-2 lead in the first quarter and never look back.
Rylee Rankin had 20 points to lead Puckett, while Kinley Ainsworth added 12 points for the Lady Wolves (7-3).
Kam Patrick had a game-high 22 points to lead Clarkdale (2-10).
