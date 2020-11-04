The only issue Russell Christian Academy coaches have with John Benny Jones is the occasional tendency to call his own play.
Jones, a junior, plays middle linebacker for the Warriors and leads the team in tackles with nearly 100 on the season, production that naturally makes Jones confident in his abilities. Sometimes Jones will blitz despite the coaches not calling for him to blitz, and when he makes the tackle, there’s no harm in it.
When he doesn’t, though, his coaches make sure Jones hears about it during the game. By the time practice rolls around the next week, Jones said the message has usually sunk in, at least until the next time it happens.
“I usually get yelled at when I do that,” Jones said. “In practice, I know my mistakes, so they don’t have to tell me twice.”
If the worst characteristic of your middle linebacker is him occasionally getting overzealous, it’s a good problem to have. RCA head coach Andy Braddock said Jones plays an invaluable role on a defense that has pitched three shutouts this season and is limiting opponents to just 16.1 points per game.
“On defense, he has great instincts for the ball, and he plays sideline to sideline — and he does that as well as any linebacker we’ve ever had,” Braddock said. “He never lets anything get through the box.”
In Jones’ mind, his only mistake this season came last week against Victory Christian when he wasn’t quite fast enough to turn a Victory turnover into a touchdown.
“I’ve always had good instructs for the ball, and for all except one play — when I got caught from behind on a fumble recover the last game — I feel like I’m pretty fast,” Jones said.
His speed has caused coaches to try him at receiver and running back in the past, though those experiments never lasted long.
“I’m pretty much just a linebacker and special teams guy,” Jones said.
That’s perfectly fine from the coaches’ perspective.
“He’s always been a defensive player and has always had a nose for the ball,” Braddock said. “That’s what he’s good at. He’s sitting right at 100 tackles going right into the state championship game, and that’s a lot of tackles. I think our next highest tackler is at about 40, so it’s big. I don’t know where we’d be without his tackles this year.”
The closest comparison at RCA in recent seasons is former standout Drew Taylor, who split time between quarterback and linebacker and was on the Warriors’ first of three state championship teams in 2017. Jones is on a similar pace to Taylor, though the Warriors will have only played in 11 games this fall after this Friday’s Alabama Christian Education Association eight-man football title game against Cornerstone Christian.
“Out of 14 games, Drew had like 149 or 150, so he’s right there running with him, and we all remember how good Drew was,” Braddock said.
A big motivation for Jones is the same ones his teammates have on defense: Don’t allow any first downs, and always get a stop.
“It’s pretty hard (to live up to that), but if everyone is in the right place, it makes it a lot easier,” Jones said.
Jones and the Warriors will travel to Tuscaloosa Christian Friday to take on Cornerstone for their chance at their fourth straight state championship. In a season with so much uncertainty — RCA’s seniors missed several games last month due to COVID-19 protocols — Jones said it’s nice to still have an opportunity to achieve the team’s biggest goal.
“When the seniors left, I thought we might not make it through the season and thought our school might shut down,” Jones said. “It feels great to be going back (to state).”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Tuscaloosa Christian.
