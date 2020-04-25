A pair of former Meridian High School football players will get a shot at the NFL after signing as undrafted free agents Saturday.
Former Wildcats quarterback J’Mar Smith signed with the New England Patriots, while former MHS defensive back Travis Reed inked with the Indianapolis Colts. Smith’s signing was announced by Louisiana Tech’s official football Twitter account, while Reed’s was announced by South Alabama football’s official Twitter account. Smith and Reed played at Louisiana Tech and South Alabama in college, respectively.
The signings followed the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft in which former MHS defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, who played college football at Alabama, was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 56th overall pick Friday night. Davis and Reed are May 2016 graduates of MHS, while Smith graduated from MHS in 2015.
