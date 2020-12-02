When point guard Eboni Alford sprained her ankle during preseason scrimmages, Northeast Lauderdale basketball coach Lewis Lightsey slid senior Kennedi Jimison over from shooting guard to fill in while Alford recovered.
“It was different, but I felt like it was another part to add to my game, so when he gave me the challenge, I stepped up and took it,” Jimison said.
Now, Jimison splits time between her natural position at the two and running point when Alford comes out of games for the Lady Trojans. Positional versatility has become a focal point at all levels of basketball, and Lightsey thinks Jimison’s versatility will help as she tries to earn offers to play at the next level.
In the short term, Jimison’s production has helped the Lady Trojans jump out to a 6-0 start to the season, with their most recent win coming against Newton Tuesday evening.
“She can really shoot it well and has worked on her ability to drive and finish in the lane, and she’s improved her defense a lot,” Lightsey said. “She’s one of our leading rebounders as well, and in matchup zone a lot of times we’ll have her on the bottom.”
That allows Northeast Lauderdale to almost seamlessly transition from defense to offense if Jimison comes down with the defensive rebound.
“I think that’s one of the things that allows us to get down the floor so fast,” Lightsey said.
Jimison said it’s not just her overall game that’s improved but her confidence in herself as well.
“I feel like I can play anywhere, and playing point guard made me feel more comfortable playing any position — and it showed me (Lightsey) trusts me with the team,” Jimison said.
Northeast Lauderdale has gone three rounds deep into the playoffs the previous two seasons, and that postseason experience has carried over for the Lady Trojans to start the winter.
“We had that experience when we were younger, so it’s allowed us to grow more,” Jimison said. “It’s fun making it deep into the playoffs because when you do that, more fans come to watch, so that just makes you want it more.”
Over that time, Lightsey said he’s seen Jimison evolve into a key piece for the Lady Trojans’ postseason hopes this winter.
“The experience we’ve had going deep into the playoffs the last two years is fueling us, and she’s been a big part of that success, from being the sixth man two years ago to being a starter last year, and now she’s come back with a ton of experience,” Lightsey said. “Being able to play a couple of positions, that allows her to be on the floor so much, and this senior class has been so successful, so that expectation is there to go deep again.”
Winning six in a row to start off is a combination of teamwork and dedication by everyone, Jimison said.
“We’re just playing together as a team, sharing the ball and working hard every day in practice, and that translates to the games,” Jimison said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of uncertainty to the season, with games being canceled and scheduled on a whim sometimes. It’s made Jimison much more appreciative of the sport, she said, and if they can continue to fight through it, Jimison believes the team has a high ceiling.
“We’ve been playing some tough teams early on, and we were shorthanded — we only had eight girls — and we still won games, so that showed me we have the potential to be great,” Jimison said.
The ultimate goal, of course, is a state championship.
“That would mean more than the world to me,” Jimison said. “That’s been the goal since the ninth grade, and we’ve gotten so close each year.”
