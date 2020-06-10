Jim Ogletree isn’t sure how he’ll follow his son make his first appearance on the PGA Tour, but he hopes he’ll get to see something.
Andy Ogletree, the Little Rock native and Union High School alumnus who captured the United States Amateur Championship last August, will make his PGA Tour debut Thursday at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. He’ll be participating in the first PGA event in three months as the Tour had been shut down since March and tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was initially slated to make his PGA Tour Debut at the 2020 Masters, into which winning the U.S. Amateur gave him automatic entry, but his introduction was delayed when The Masters was postponed and the Tour was put on hold. Additionally, his senior season at Georgia Tech was ended when the NCAA canceled all spring sports.
Jim Ogletree said he thought Andy Ogletree and his Georgia Tech teammates had national championship potential and that his son had a shot at securing college golf’s player of the year award. He felt the blows that came with the cancelations, as he was with Andy Ogletree when those announcements were made.
“He’s had so many negative things happen since they ended the (Georgia Tech) season,” he said. “We were with him, getting all the disappointment with the cancelations of the tournaments, so it’s great for him now to get these opportunities to play.”
Due to rules and guidelines implemented for the Charles Schwab Challenge in regard to the coronavirus, Jim Ogletree cannot attend his son’s debut as players are only allowed to bring their coach and caddie. He said he plans to keep track of Andy Ogletree’s progress in the tournament through live scoring, but hopes he’ll get to see glimpses of him through a TV broadcast.
He said he thinks the lack of spectators will be beneficial for his son as it may provide less pressure and models a typical college tournament. He also knows Andy Ogletree isn’t one to get rattled by nerves.
“Andy doesn’t get too upset about much of anything,” he said. “He gets a little break as far as not having a crowd because it’s just like another college tournament, because you have about 10 people following. They don’t have the fairways lined with patrons and people watching.”
Jim Ogletree said he hasn’t spoken much with Andy Ogletree about his debut, which isn’t uncommon as they don’t typically speak during golf events. He said his son’s time as a Yellowjacket has gotten him ready for moments like this.
“During tournaments, he’s pretty much on autopilot,” he said. “I know nothing about the course, and there’s nothing I could tell him. He’s been doing this for a while with his college golf, and (Georgia) Tech plays really good courses, so I feel like a lot of his preparation over these last four years at Tech should have him as prepared as can be coming out of college.”
Having been present for all the prior milestones of his son’s young golfing career, Jim Ogletree said it pains him not to be able to attend this one, but he’s nevertheless thrilled for Andy Ogletree.
“I just hate to not be there to watch him hit the first ball,” he said. “We’ve recorded everything so far, and this is the first thing we aren’t able to be at. It’s exciting, though.”
Andy Ogletree tees off at 2:01 p.m. Thursday and will be paired with Keith Clearwater and Kramer Hickcock.
