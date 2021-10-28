MORTON — Robert Jennings was not going to be denied.
Jennings scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Morton rallied to defeat Union 25-14 in both teams’ regular-season finale and clinched the No. 2 seed out of Region 5-3A Thursday night.
The Panthers (6-4, 4-1 Region 5-3A) will host an MHSAA Class 3A playoff next week, while Union (4-6, 3-2) will be the No. 3 seed and will travel next Friday night.
“I didn’t think we were hitting the holes early on, and in the fourth quarter that happened,” Morton coach Sean Gerald said. “Union did not let us throw the ball, so we just have to give the ball to No. 1, and when we did that we were in good hands.”
The Panthers scored first when Madden Gerald hit Denim Youngblood on a 42-yard touchdown pass with 5:27 left in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead. Union jumped ahead 7-6 on a 7-yard touchdown run by Kenyon Clay with 4:30 left in the second quarter.
The Yellowjackets extended their lead to 14-6 on the last play of the first half on a double reverse pass from Ky’Yon Harris to Clay from 2 yards out.
After a scoreless third quarter, Jennings scored on a 8-yard run with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter to cut the Union lead to 14-12. Following a Union fumble two plays later, Jennings scampered 22 yards to the end zone to give Morton an 18-14 lead with 5:24 left. Gerald connected with Tony Boyd from 33 yards out with 28 seconds left to give the Panthers the 25-14 lead and seal the win.
“Union is a physical football team, and they played really well on defense tonight, but our defense played really well and has been great all year,” Gerald said. “We challenged the guys at halftime to execute, and they did in the fourth quarter. It was a tough physical high school football game. We’ve been on a roll late in the season, and I feel like we’re playing well at the right time.”
Jennings finished with 106 yards rushing on 17 carries for two touchdowns.
“I was like, ‘Just give me the ball,’ and I told the linemen, ‘If you make this block I’m going to score,’” Jennings said. “I just saw them diving for my knees, and I made one step and took it to the end zone. This means a lot to host a playoff game because at the beginning of the year, I didn’t think we were going to make it, and now we are.”
Clay finished with 74 yards rushing for Union.
“This game was exactly how we thought it was going to be, and our guys played hard, but penalties killed us,” Union coach Jordan Wren said. “This group will bounce back next week even with having to go on the road.”
