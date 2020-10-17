Robert Jennings was a one-man wrecking crew.
Jennings finished with five total touchdowns to help lead Morton past Southeast Lauderdale 49-6 at Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The game was played on Saturday due to Southeast Lauderdale coming out of quarantine and only having one walkthrough practice on Friday.
Both teams continue Region 5-3A play next week as Morton (5-2, 2-1) hosts rival Forest, while Southeast Lauderdale (1-5, 0-2) travels to Kemper County.
Jennings scored his first touchdown on a 2-yard run with 3:12 left in the first quarter to give Morton a 7-0 lead.
His second score came from 6 yards out on the first play of the second quarter to extend the Panther lead to 14-0.
He added another 2- and 6-yard run in the second quarter to give Morton a 29-0 lead at halftime.
Defensively, Morton held the Tigers to just 171 yards of total offense, including 40 yards in the first half. Morton also intercepted three passes.
“This is our first game to really play well on both sides of the ball,” said Morton coach Sean Gerald. “Our defense has been great all season, but tonight it was the first time we executed for the whole game all year.”
Brandon White and Deshawn Alexander each had a rushing touchdown for Morton in the third quarter.
Jennings threw a 1-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Tayy Simms. He finished the game with 72 yards rushing on 19 carries with four touchdowns and the passing touchdown.
Morton quarterback James Johnson threw for 148 yards.
“The run game was huge for us. Robert Jennings runs so hard, and the other backs do as well,” Gerald said. “We control our own destiny now with our last district game next week, and if we win, we host a playoff game.”
The only touchdown for Southeast Lauderdale was a 70-yard touchdown pass from Roman Hudnall to A’Jaylen Drummond in the third quarter. Hudnall tallied 142 yards passing.
“It was sloppy from our stand point with us only having one day of practice, and not to make any excuses, but that’s the consequences of COVID,” Southeast Lauderdale coach Calvin Hampton said. “COVID has cost us two games, and now we are last in the division and must win out to make playoffs. We now have a full week to prepare for Kemper County and hope for the best.”
