Meridian track and field coach Regonal Walker describes Tatiyana Jennings as somewhat of an obsessive athlete.
“At times she’ll make a video of her doing hurdles in her hallway at home and then send it to me and ask if she was doing the hurdles right,” Walker said.
That level of dedication is paying off, however, as Jennings currently holds offers from Southern Miss, Alcorn State, Indiana Tech, Hinds Community College and Southeastern University to continue her track and field career. A hurdler and high jumper, Jennings finished in second place in the 300-meter hurdles and high jump at last year’s MHSAA Class 6A state meet. Now that she’s a senior, she’s hoping to cap off her high school career with a championship.
“I don’t want to lose,” Jennings said. “It makes me want to go harder and clean up my technique.”
Last May, Jennings’ heel hit the high jump bar at 5-foot-3 on her way down despite clearing the bar on the jump itself, and during the 300-meter hurdles, Jennings hit the last hurdle which cost her a first-place finish.
“At the root of it was a snafu of technique,” Walker explained. “The ability was there.”
Neither her dedication nor her athleticism are in question, Walker added. In fact, Walker said Jennings is an exceptional athlete who doesn’t take her abilities for granted.
“It’s very rare for you to find a great athlete with a great work ethic — and she has a good attitude,” Walker said. “There are some days that she calls me because she’s wanting to come practice (outside of normal practice time).”
Jennings said it’s not a given she’s going to perform well just because she has raw talent, which is why she spends so much time honing her craft.
“Nothing is guaranteed,” Jennings said. “Just because you have some talent, someone not as talented could outwork you and beat you.”
After initially beginning her track and field career as a sprinter, Jennings switched to running hurdles her junior year at the recommendation of Walker.
“I told her that everyone has a sprinter, but if you do something that requires more technique, it puts you in greater demand,” Walker said.
Meridian kicks off its season Monday with a home meet, weather permitting. The meet will feature 10 teams in addition to Meridian High and Middle School, including Kemper County High School, Newton County High School, Northeast Lauderdale High School, Northeast Middle School and Philadelphia High School.
“Northeast was good last year, and Newton County has (Jada) McDougle, who’s one of the fastest in the country,” Walker said. “I love that the sport is growing, and this meet will be a great experience for us and the program. I’m just ready to get going.”
Walker said the boys and girls teams at Meridian will feature plenty of talent, though much of it is young.
“We have some young sprinters who worked hard in the offseason and will open some eyes,” Walker said. “I do think we’ll be fun to watch, both boys and girls. The ultimate goal for Tatiyana and for the whole team is a state championship. We have a lot of potential, but we are inexperienced because we are so young.”
