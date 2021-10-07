DECATUR — Mendenhall’s D.K. Jenkins was a one-man wrecking crew.
Jenkins had four total touchdowns and an interception to help the Tigers hold off a late Newton County rally 35-28 in a key Region 5-4A Thursday night.
“It was good win for us with it being our first district game and on the road,” Mendenhall coach Chucky Allen said. “We lost one of our best receivers early in the game, and our kids rallied around that and fought to the end.”
The first half was back-and-forth. The Tigers couldn’t have asked for a better start as they scored on their first play from scrimmage when Chris Davis took a reverse handoff and scampered 75 yards to the end zone to give Mendenhall a 6-0 lead with 10:21 left in the first quarter.
Newton County answered with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Grey Hale to Tywin Henderson to give the Cougars a 7-6 lead with 8:19 remaining in the first quarter. Jenkins gave Mendenhall the lead again at 13-7 on a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left in the first quarter. Hale and Henderson connected again on a 43-yard touchdown pass to give the Cougars a 14-13 lead with 1:26 left in the first quarter.
Jenkins connected with Walter Owens on a 8-yard touchdown pass to give Mendenhall the lead again at 19-14 with 8:59 left in the second quarter, but Colin Crowder returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown to give Newton County the lead at 21-19 with 8:45 left in the first half.
On Mendenhall’s next drive, Owens suffered a broken leg, and the game was delayed about 15 minutes due to the injury. After the delay, Jenkins hit Darius Dampier on a 7-yard touchdown pass and the successful two-point conversion gave the Tigers a 27-21 lead.
In the third quarter after Jenkins intercepted a pass, he connected with Nicholas Williams on a 37-yard touchdown pass to extend the Mendenhall lead to 35-21 with 6:49 left.
With just over seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Newton County cut the Tiger lead to 35-28 on a Hale 1-yard touchdown run. The Cougars stopped the Tigers on fourth down at the Newton County 23-yard line with 1:09 left and drove down to the Mendenhall 30-yard line with one second remaining, but the pass to the end zone fell incomplete.
“The story for us all season is the defense started out slowly and in the second half tightened up. We’ve got to find a way to play a complete ball game,” Allen said. “D.K. is a playmaker, and he made a lot of right decisions, and now we’re 1-0 in district.”
Jenkins finished the night with 184 yards rushing on 22 carries with a touchdown and went 15-of-19 passing for 170 yards with three touchdowns to lead the Tigers (4-3, 1-0 Region 5-4A).
“It was a hard fought-team win for us tonight. We had a teammate go down, and we had to fight,” Jenkins said. “They left running lanes open, and I just took off and took what the defense gave me.”
Hale had 167 yards passing with two touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead Newton County (2-5, 1-1).
“I wasn’t a very good coach in the first half, and in the second half we made adjustments, and the kids fought hard,” Newton County coach Bobby Bass said. “We’ll bounce back and get ready for next week.”
