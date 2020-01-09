Nothing went Lamar’s way Thursday night, and against a team like Jackson Prep, that can mean a game getting out of hand quickly.
The Patriots scored five first-half goals en route to a 7-0 win in MAIS boys soccer action, and Lamar head coach Cesar Diaz said the result was a combination of elite play by Jackson Prep and a disappointing showing by Lamar.
“Their players mostly play club-level soccer, and they’re a bigger school, which I get,” Diaz said. “Everything went wrong for us. We just weren’t prepared.”
Expectations against a Jackson private school differ than when the Raiders face a divisional foe, but Diaz said he and his players always approach a game expecting to be competitive.
“It’s a while different perspective,” said Diaz, whose team was coming off a 5-0 win against MAIS Class AAAA Division II East opponent Starkville Academy on Monday. “It’s different playing a district game and then turning around and playing a Jackson team, but every game we have to come out ready to win. Overall, things just didn’t go our way today.”
With the Patriots adding two second-half goals, Diaz began subbing in middle schoolers in order to give them game experience, something he hopes will pay off down the road.
“That’s going to be huge for us,” Diaz said. “We have a lot of eighth and seventh graders who can help this team in the future, so playing time here and now is great for them.”
While the score was lopsided, Diaz did find encouragement from his players, both in their continued effort during the game and their lack of a bad attitude following it.
“They kept trying to find a goal, which I love, but we didn’t get it unfortunately,” Diaz said. “They were still being supportive and saying what we needed to work on, so the little things I thought were good.”
Lamar (2-2, 1-0) will return to MAIS Class AAAA Division II East play Monday when it hosts Heritage Academy.
