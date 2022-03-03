Meridian High School alumnus J’Mar Smith will soon reconnect with his college coach, Skip Holtz.
Smith graduated from Meridian in 2015 and spent his next five years at Louisiana Tech playing quarterback for Holtz. After his college career, he signed a free agent deal with the New England Patriots in summer 2020 but was cut later that year. The following summer, Smith sign with the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats but was cut in Week 3 of the CFL season.
When the United States Football League was announced last year, Holtz was named the head coach of the league’s Birmingham Stallions, and it was only a matter of time before Holtz decided to bring his former signal caller at Louisiana Tech on board.
“I texted him the day he got hired, and that was the last time I heard from him,” Smith said. “I didn’t have any prior conversations leading up to the draft or being with Birmingham.”
Late last month, on the day of the USFL draft, Smith received a call from Holtz’s personal number, informing him the Stallions wanted to select him in the 12th round of the league’s draft.
“I told him, ‘It’s about time you called me Coach Holtz,’” Smith recalled with a chuckle. “He asked me how I felt about getting drafted by Birmingham, and I told him I just wanted to spin the ball. It’s been almost three years since I’ve spun the ball in an actual game, and any time someone asks, I tell them I just want to throw the football. I want to show them I can spin it the correct way and put up some points.”
It’s the opportunity Smith has wanted since getting let go by the Tiger-Cats around August of last year.
“I was told it was an executive decision, that I didn’t do anything wrong,” Smith said. “I can say I didn’t receive the opportunity I thought I should have. It was a great time, and I learned a lot, so I can also say I took that away from the experience.”
With Hamilton, Smith said he learned a lot from fellow quarterbacks Dane Evans and Jeremiah Masoli, the latter of whom played in college at Ole Miss.
“Those are two great guys who helped mold me into my own game and get comfortable while learning different things,” Smith said. “I appreciate the opportunity I had with Hamilton. I do wish I had more of a chance to even practice and showcase my abilities because the CFL is made for quarterbacks. Hopefully one day I’ll have the opportunity to get back up there — or even with the NFL again. That’s the dream, but being in Canada opened my eyes.”
Before the USFL draft, Smith had an opportunity to compete in The CAMP presented by HUB Football last month out in California, an event that showcases football free agents. Smith said it reignited his passion for football and made him realize he wasn’t done playing just yet.
“It was great being out there,” Smith said. “You never know how fast some things can change by taking a faith leap.”
The USFL season is scheduled to begin April 16, and Smith will soon begin team activities. Having another chance at playing football is something for which Smith said he’s extremely grateful, especially since he’s able to play for his college coach again.
“I know how he is, and he knows me,” Smith said of Holtz. “That’s the comfort level I’ve always wanted. Now that the opportunity is there to play again with one of my favorite coaches, it’s a great feeling. I feel like a little kid getting this opportunity to play again. My gas tank is full, and I just want to play.”
Since people from Meridian still keep up with Smith, he wanted to let his hometown fans know there’s still more football in his future.
“My heart and love is always with Meridian,” Smith said. “I appreciate everyone who’s ever done anything for me, and I want to let them know the journey is not over. The journey continues.”
