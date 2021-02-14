If you went to a Clarkdale boys basketball practice this past season, you would have probably noticed the 6-foot-10 power forward competing against everyone.
Corneilous Williams attended Oak Grove the previous school year before he transferred to Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C., last May. Out of a desire to have a traditional graduation, Williams moved back to Mississippi in December, and his mother had since moved to the Clarkdale area.
After transferring to Clarkdale following the Christmas break, Williams hoped to help the Bulldogs during their stretch of MHSAA Region 5-3A games. The MHSAA didn’t grant him eligibility, however, due to its transfer rules, meaning Williams could only practice with the Clarkdale boys.
“They tried everything to get me eligible, which I appreciated,” Williams said. “It just didn’t workout.”
His basketball future is secure, as Williams said he currently has 15 NCAA Division I offers, with other schools recruiting him as well. Following graduation in May, he’ll return to Moravian Prep in North Carolina to continue developing as a player, and he also plays for an Amateur Athletic Union team out of New Orleans.
Despite that, Williams said he hoped to help his Bulldog teammates this winter on the court instead of just in practice, and since he’s confident in his abilities, he wanted to prove himself against other Mississippians. Unfortunately, he never got the chance to do either one.
“The games they lost by a point or two, it was sad not being able to help and not being able to show that I’m one of the best players in the state,” Williams said. “It was really frustrating, especially with that game against Forest.”
That was in reference to Clarkdale’s 56-55 loss to Forest in the Region 5-3A tournament Tuesday, which ended Clarkdale’s season. Bulldogs head coach Drew Watson said after watching Williams in practice it was difficult to imagine him not having a major impact for his team if he’d have been eligible.
“We went ahead and accepted that it was what it was,” Watson said. “We didn’t dwell on it, and he didn’t dwell on it, and he came in here and worked hard every day. It stinks, and it was a bad situation that he couldn’t play, but we were lucky to have him in practice and just be with us.”
Since he couldn’t help them in games, Williams said his goal was to help give his teammates looks on what they might face against other teams. Practicing regularly also had the added benefit of allowing him to get regular work.
“It was a good opportunity to help them out and get them ready for games, and it kept me in shape,” Williams said. “I really enjoyed it. Even though I couldn’t play, I liked that I could still practice and stay in shape with the team.”
Though the season is over, Williams said he still works out late in the school day.
“I could leave after third block but I’m still coming in and getting work in,” Williams said. “I’m also looking forward to offseason workouts and helping with the underclassmen.”
Watson said he’s seen enough from Williams to know his basketball future is bright, even if he never got to coach him during a game.
“If you took away all the God-given athletic ability, he’d still find a way to be successful,” Watson said. “He’s big-time in every sense, from his work ethic to attitude to the way he communicates with his teammates. Everyone knows what he is, and he knows what he is, but talking to him, you’d think he was just another average player. He’s a good one.”
