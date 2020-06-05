The Celtic Warrior Challenge, an obstacle course race initially scheduled to take place next month at Bonita Lakes, has been postponed until the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made out of caution for participants, race director Julie Wolff said, in which as many as 2,000 can take part.
“An event of that scale takes months and months to prepare for,” Wolff said. “And not knowing what July would hold, it was just the best decision we could’ve made for our racers.”
The first installment of the Celtic Warrior Challenge in Meridian was originally slated for Saturday, July 18, but is now scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10. Wolff said finding a new date proved to be somewhat difficult as the organization wanted to avoid hosting the event on the same day as other obstacle course races in the Southeast, nor conflict with other events happening in the Queen City. The race is still set to take place at Bonita Lakes.
The response to the postponement has been overwhelmingly supportive, Wolf added, as those who signed up for the initial July race have all re-registered for the autumn date, and no participant has withdrawn.
“Obviously it was not something that any of us wanted to do,” Wolff said. “I feel like the obstacle course racing community as a whole needs these events. For a lot of us, it is our frustration release, especially with the fact we’re dealing with a pandemic. Even though it was difficult, it was the best decision we could’ve made to keep all our participants safe.”
Wolff said the obstacles for the race that can be built off-site are currently being assembled, and on-site construction should begin in late September. She also hopes a course map will be made available within a month.
“Even in October, I’m sure that things will be a little bit different than what they would’ve been pre-pandemic,” she said. “We’re just plugging away, looking forward to getting all of our planning taken care of and bringing an amazing event to Meridian.”
