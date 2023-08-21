The Lamar Raiders opened up their season with a 17-14 overtime loss to Starkville Academy on the road two weeks ago. The Raiders led 14-8 at halftime, but their offense stalled in the second half.
Quarterback Wyatt Bond found top target Tripp Morrow for a touchdown through the air, and he picked up another touchdown with his legs, but he also tossed three interceptions and completed just eight of 22 passes.
Lamar coach Jacob Land said he thought the August heat and the intensity of the game got to Bond in game one, so the coach decided to simplify the game plan for week two opponent Patrician Academy. Friday’s offensive plan revolved around getting the ball to the most athletic Raiders in space.
It was simple, yet effective. Bond hit on most of his short and intermediate throws, completing 18 of 23 attempts for 331 yards and three touchdowns, and he did not turn the ball over on the rather warm Friday night. The result was a 53-20 Raiders victory over the visiting Saints when Bond’s improved passing combined with his teammates’ tough running and solid second-half defense.
“I was proud of the guys and how they responded,” Land said. “We thought that week one in the second half we just stopped executing, on offense especially, and that was really our downfall. This second week we were in better shape to handle the intensity, handle the heat, so the second half we executed a lot better.”
Lamar led 34-20 at halftime, and Land was able to give his starters some rest after the Raiders entered the fourth quarter up 47-20.
Seven different Raiders reeled in passes from Bond on Friday, but he still managed to find Morrow open seven times. The senior receiver put up 149 yards and scored the opening touchdown of the game.
Jaeden Jones started the season at receiver, and he did not see a single carry against Starkville. He put up 126 yards and three touchdowns on just 18 carries against Patrician, and Witten Cobb provided 40 more yards and two more touchdowns on the ground.
“Our two best athletes on the offensive side of the ball are Tripp Morrow and Jaeden Jones,” Land said. “They’ve got to touch the ball for us to be successful on offense, and we’ve got to get them the ball, so I felt like the easiest way to get (Jones) the ball was just to hand the ball off to him.”
Offensive lineman George Ballou said Lamar’s offensive skill players played amazing, and the line looked better than it has in a while. Land said his linemen executed a lot better in game two while maintaining proper pad level and finishing blocks.
“They did their job 100% every play,” Jones said of his offensive linemen. “They gave me chances to make big plays, and it happens all because of them.”
Land said his defense was able to fly to the football in game one because they were confident in their assignments, but the Saints’ Wing-T offense complicated Lamar’s defensive approach in game two.
The Saints scored a long rushing touchdown around the right side early in the first quarter after the Raiders failed to seal the edge, and they followed that up with two more first-half touchdowns. Ballou, who also plays defensive tackle, said the Saints’ Wing-T offense was difficult to stop, but Lamar’s defenders came out in the second half playing lights-out.
“We just had to kind of refocus, get our confidence back, and understand when we do what we’re supposed to do we can be very successful,” Land said. “Our kids really had to hone in on what they were coached to do, and once they did that and they were disciplined on defense in the second half, I thought we really swarmed to the football and did well.”
Wilson Collins led the Raiders in tackles on Friday with eight, and Thomas Bryan chipped in three tackles for a loss. Wyatt McBrayer forced a fumble that was recovered by Kellen Kerley.
Next up, the Raiders take on Presbyterian Christian at home on Friday.
