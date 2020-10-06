The pressure was on, and the Lamar girls soccer team needed a leader to step up.
Bayou Academy took a 1-0 lead in the 68th minute in a game where the shots weren’t falling for the Lady Raiders up to that point. Since this was the first round of the MAIS Division II playoffs, a loss meant the end of the season for Lamar and for its six seniors.
One of those seniors, forward Lydia Hutcherson, decided she wasn’t ready for her high school career to come to a close Tuesday. Minutes after Bayou Academy got on the board, Hutcherson had a free kick from 40 yards out that hit the Bayou Academy keeper’s hands and bounced into the net to tie the score 1-1. Neither team scored again in regulation, and the score remained tied in the first 10-minute overtime period before Hutcherson scored again with four minutes remaining to give Lamar a 2-1 lead, its first of the contest and what would end up being the final score.
The win sent Lamar (12-2-2) to the second round of the Division II postseason to face the winner of Tuesday’s Pillow Academy-Starkville Academy game. It means at least one more game for Hutcherson and the other seniors: Morgan Mitchell, Emma Grace Johnson, Bayleigh Brent, Wyatt Davidson and Emma Kate Uithoven.
“We’re really excited,” Hutcherson said. “We knew we had to dominate and give it our all, and that’s all we did, and luckily we were able to get a second goal in to get the win tonight. It’s just overwhelming.”
Lamar head coach Gretchen Macdonald said the win was emotional due both to what was on the line and the nail-biter nature of the game.
“I’m feeling a lot,” Macdonald said with a chuckle. “That was a roller coaster; so back-and-forth, so up-and-down. I’m so proud of our kids because they never gave up, and we had a lot not go our way, and they just continued to fight. I just feel pride, really.”
The game lasted 100 minutes, 20 minutes longer than a usual match, and longer than any other game the Lady Raiders had played this season. (Ties at the end of regulation against non-divisional opponents don’t have overtime periods.) Macdonald said she was proud of her players finding that extra bit of energy they needed to win despite the game lasting longer than what they were used to playing.
“I think it came down to honestly just a will to win,” Macdonald said. “Lydia literally put the team on her back and said, ‘I’m going to score. I’m going to do whatever it takes to score.’ It was really fun to watch.”
The game was scoreless after 40 minutes before the Lady Colts scored in the 68th minute, and Hutcherson said the team did a good job not letting the pressure get to them after going down 1-0.
“The thing is, it’s anyone’s game no matter if it’s 1-0 or 2-0,” Hutcherson said. “Being 1-0, you can easily get back in it with just one shot, so we all had it in our heads that we wanted to win and wanted to get past the first round of the playoffs. We had to stay calm, cool and collected just to get another goal in.”
What Macdonald saw in Hutcherson Tuesday was more than simply staying level-headed, however.
“For anyone who’s never seen something like that, it almost gives you chills because you could just see she was not ready for this to be done,” Macdonald said. “She was literally was going to will us to win and do everything in her power to win. It’s just incredible to watch and an incredible experience for her and fun to be a part of.”
And Hutcherson admitted that, as a senior, she does feel some responsibility to step up in a tight game.
“I definitely felt pressure being a forward, being a senior, being that it’s my last year, I definitely don’t want it to end now,” Hutcherson said. “I’m very determined to make sure I can go as far as I can, especially to help out my team. It’s a bunch of pressure, but sometimes it’s the pressure that gets you going and gets the momentum going.”
The winner of Thursday’s contest will play in the Division II state championship game at Madison-Ridgeland Academy Saturday, weather permitting.
