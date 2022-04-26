In order to fulfill her dream of playing college soccer, West Lauderdale senior Emma Ramsey had to make sacrifices.
Ramsey traveled twice a week to Birmingham, Alabama, during the school year to practice as a member of the Alabama FC travel soccer organization. That was on top of traveling as far as California to compete with Alabama FC against other Elite Clubs National League teams on weekends. For soccer players with college aspirations, travel soccer offers the most exposure, and Ramsey realized it was necessary, countless hours and all.
That led to her being noticed by Southeastern Louisiana women’s soccer coach Christopher McBride, who offered Ramsey a scholarship, which she gladly accepted.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity,” Ramsey said. “This has always been a dream of mine, to go to the highest level. It’s about what kind of commitment you have and what you’re willing to give up if that’s your dream.”
After being on West Lauderdale’s team from grades seven through 10, Ramsey had to give up playing for her high school her junior and senior years because of her travel schedule with Alabama FC. The level of competition in the ECNL and the more demanding practices made Ramsey secure in her choice, though she admitted it was a difficult decision.
“The hardest thing was not being able to play with my friends who I had been playing with since I was 6 or 7,” Ramsey said.
It paid off, however, as a trip to California with Alabama FC gave Ramsey exposure to a lot of college coaches, including McBride.
“He also followed up with me in Nashville a few weekends after that,” Ramsey said. “He reached out after he saw me play a couple of times, and when I went on a visit I loved the staff. I met a few of the girls (on the team), and they were super sweet, so I knew it was the best fit for me.”
She also got in touch with Darby Gillette, a 2018 graduate of Lamar who went on to play at Southeastern Louisiana after a successful prep career for the Lady Raiders. Ramsey didn’t know Gillette previously, but she said Gillette help confirm that signing with Southeastern Louisiana was the right decision.
“I reached out to her after their coach talked to me, and I’ve gotten to know her after that,” Ramsey explained. “She told me about what a great atmosphere it was and how the team was like a family. She also told me about all the good restaurants.”
Ben Parks, Alabama FC’s director of coaching, said in an email that Ramsey’s hard work and desire for greatness earned her this opportunity with Southeastern Louisiana.
“Emma’s foot speed and pace will no doubt help her contribute early,” Parks said. “She will be expected to use her physical gifts from day one. Emma’s love of the game, commitment to improve and coachability truly set her apart from so many players.”
Also impressive to Parks was how Ramsey was willing to travel two and a half hours from home to be a part of Alabama FC.
“Emma has hardly ever missed a training session despite living several hours away,” Parks said. “That drive will help her over the wall of collegiate soccer. So many coaches have seen her not only improve but affect games at the highest level, including game-winners that would make any highlight reel.”
It cost Ramsey a lot of time to play in the ECNL, but she said it was well worth the sacrifice.
“I would do all my schoolwork on the way there or back, so that’s how I was able to balance it,” Ramsey said. “The ECNL is one of the highest-level leagues around here, so playing in it is the route you’d want to go if you’re trying to play Division I or Division II.”
