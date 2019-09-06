TUPELO — Jaycob Horn showed why he will be an SEC football player next season.
Horn, an Ole Miss commit, racked up 238 total yards and three touchdowns as Tupelo defeated Neshoba Central 24-6 on Friday night. Horn scored two touchdowns on four carries and broke free for a wide-open 56-yard touchdown catch.
“He had a great game,” coach Trent Hammond said of Horn. “He does some special things. He’s a big athlete, and he’s strong. When you tie that in with a kid that clocks a 4.4 speed, it turns you into a pretty good player.”
Tupelo (2-1) and Horn struck first on the Golden Wave’s second possession. After a long run by David Hayes and a facemask, Horn went untouched along the left side on a jet sweep to put Tupelo up 7-0.
After a Neshoba Central (0-3) touchdown run by Jarquez Hunter from 1 yard out, Horn put Tupelo up 14-6 with a 35-yard touchdown run, his second carry of the night.
Neshoba’s touchdown drive came after starting on Tupelo’s 35-yard line, and Tupelo’s defense didn’t allow anything else. The defense held the Rockets to 141 yards and forced five punts and four turnover-on-downs.
To start the second quarter, Jake Weir found Horn wide open for a 56-yard touchdown pass. To cap off the scoring, Tanner Goggans added a 25-yard field goal late in the first half.
“My quarterback was throwing his passes on the money,” Horn said. “I put in a lot of work in the offseason. I just tried to do my best and put the rest on God.”
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: After a Neshoba Central turnover on downs, Weir hit Horn for a 56-yard touchdown pass to go up 21-6.
Point Man: Horn finished with 79 rushing yards, 40 passing yards,and 119 receiving yards to go with his three touchdowns.
Talking Point: “I thought the defense played really really well. They got after it. We challenged them all week about facing some Division I players who got the best of us. They wanted to prove they could play too.” -Tupelo coach Trent Hammond
NOTES
•Horn has 309 receiving yards and three touchdowns the last two weeks.
•Tupelo RB Tre Hall left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury.
•Neshoba Central was held to 119 rushing and 22 passing yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.