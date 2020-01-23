SCOOBA — Overtime proved to be a friend of the East Mississippi women’s basketball team Thursday night.
After regulation ran out with the Lady Lions and Itawamba deadlocked at 51-51, EMCC barely missed a shot as it scored 14 points in the extra period and held the Lady Indians to eight to come away with a big 65-59 divisional victory and take sole possession of the MACJC North.
“We were thinking that this game was going to be a championship-caliber game, and it was,” EMCC head coach Sharon Thompson said. “We’ve been blowing people out, and we needed one of these games to show our guts. This is the first time we’ve been tested at home all year, so thank God we came out with the win, but it was a game we had to grind out.”
East Mississippi (14-2, 5-0) grabbed their eighth-straight win with the victory and snapped Itawamba’s seven-game win streak. Ja’Mia Hollings earned her ninth double-double of the 2019-20 campaign with 16 points and a season-high 15 rebounds. Taylor Lattimore scored all 15 of her points off five 3-pointers, Tye Metcalf added 12 points and Topazia Hawkins chipped 10.
The two squads traded leads four times in the first half. The Lady Lions took an early 13-7 lead in the first quarter off a trio of 3s from Hawkins and Lattimore, but the Lady Indians fought back to gain a 20-16 advantage in the second.
Down 29-28 at halftime, East Mississippi came out in the third period and scored five quick points off a putback by Maddie Riley and 3-pointer from Lattimore to go up 33-29. Itawamba (12-3, 4-1) later tied the game at 40 apiece with a 3-point play and took the lead before the final frame after stealing a pass and finishing at the rim.
Turnovers plagued the Lady Lions, who ended with 20.
“At one point, I didn’t know what to think,” Thompson said. “We did stuff tonight that I haven’t seen all year. We were careless tonight. We’re the most talk-about team in the state, and everybody’s coming after us, so we just need to make sure we can rise to the challenge and figure that out.”
EMCC took the lead twice in the fourth off 3s from Lattimore and Metcalf but couldn’t keep it as the Lady Indians continued to score of their opponents’ turnovers. A 3-point play by Hawkins tied the game at 49-49 with 2:09 left in regulation, and with the score even at 51-51, Itawamba held the ball in the closing seconds but missed the go-ahead basket. East Mississippi hauled in the rebound and called a timeout with 1.9 seconds left, but failed to get a shot off before the buzzer.
Lattimore hit her final shot from the perimeter in overtime to put the Lady Lions up by five before Metcalf and Hollings both completed 3-point plays to give their team a 12-point lead and seal the win.
EMCC scored more points in overtime than in the fourth quarter.
“We finally started playing our ball,” Thompson said. “Three key words going into this game were defense, rebounds and scoring, and we did that in overtime. We started limiting them to one-and-outs; defending, rebounding the ball and then looking to score.”
East Mississippi will play Northeast Mississippi Monday on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.