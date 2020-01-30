Miller Hodge was one goal short of a hat trick, and keeper Landon McElroy needed just two saves to preserve the shutout as the Lamar boy blanked Magnolia Heights 5-0 in Thursday night prep soccer action.
Lamar (5-3, 4-1) stayed on Magnolia Heights’ side of the field for most of the contest, and the Chiefs managed just two shots on goal — both in the first half — that McElroy was able to keep out of the net. Raiders head coach Cesar Diaz said while he would have liked to see more offense, scoring five goals still helps in the MAIS Division II North standings.
“It was a little bit rough,” Diaz said. “We probably had at least 20 shots on goal and only made five, but we needed those five for district, which I’m pleased with. The boys played great; it was a great win.”
The Raiders got on the board in the 12th minute off a goal by Jackson Morgan when the Chiefs’ keeper misplayed the ball and Morgan kicked it into the goal before a nearby Magnolia Heights defender could make a play. In the 29th minute, Wesley Purvis’ goal made it 2-0 Lamar, and the Raiders took that lead into intermission.
Hodge scored his first of two goals off a corner kick just three minutes into the second half, and he added another goal in the 62nd minute on a breakaway to give the Raiders a 4-0 advantage. Zack Purdy found the back of the net in the 65th minute for Lamar’s final score of the evening, and the final 10 minutes were mostly played by Lamar’s backups.
“They just kicked it into gear (in the second half),” Diaz said. “They knew what they had to do, and I just told them they had to go in there in the second half and finish those goals, and they did that.”
With previous wins against Heritage Academy (2-0), Starkville Academy (5-0) and Magnolia Heights on the road (6-0), Lamar’s only loss in divisional play came at the hands of Heritage Academy, a 5-0 defeat, on Jan. 13. The Raiders will play at Starkville Academy next Tuesday, will host East Rankin Academy Feb. 6 and will play at Hartfield Academy Feb. 10 to close out the regular season. Of those three, only Starkville Academy is a Division II North opponent.
“I feel confident in my team,” Diaz said as his players get ready for the final stretch. “Their ball skills are really great, and overall, I think we’ll go pretty far in the playoffs for sure.”
