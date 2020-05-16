Few could stop Lee Hill when he had the ball.
Newton County’s speedy midfielder/forward, Hill outran numerous defenders last season on his way to a 25-goal year in leading the Cougars to a berth in the Class 4A state championship game. His performance earned him the Premier Preps Presented by Mississippi Power Boys Soccer Player of the Year accolades.
“Just knowing how hard my team worked, it feels great to get accolades for all the hard work we’ve done,” Hill said. “Our coach really keeps us in good shape, so as long the defenders weren’t in as good a shape as me and the other four, I knew we were going to have a pretty good shot at running (the goals) up this season.”
In Newton County’s 23-2 year, the junior picked up hat tricks twice and had eight multi-goal games. Hill’s ability to score might’ve only been matched by his ability to pass as he racked up 22 assists. In a match against Jim Hill, he scored three goals while adding two assists, and had a one-goal, five-assist performance against Northeast Lauderdale later in the year.
“I might enjoy the assists more than the goals,” Hill said. “I love giving the ball and watching other people score, and them celebrating with me as well. I like that a lot.”
Hill anchored a Cougars squad that went undefeated in Region 4-4A competition with an unblemished 8-0 record. They also only fell once during the regular season, a loss to Florence in the third game of the season, then proceeded to win 21 straight games until the state championship game, in which they were defeated by St. Stanislaus. In Newton County’s 23 victories, the squad won by two or fewer goals just seven times.
Hill said he was supported by two transfer students from Brazil — Davi Roldan and Gustavo Silva, both Premier Preps selections — as well as the team’s seniors.
“I knew we had those two Brazilians coming in, and we had a lot of upperclassmen that were going to step up and get the job done,” Hill said. “I thought we were going to be pretty good, but my expectations were definitely exceeded.”
Hill still has his senior campaign to play and said he hopes to top his and team’s performance from last year.
“I hope to win district again, hopefully get others the ball more, get more assists, more goals and not only make it to the state finals but win it as well,” he said.
