Meridian High’s Daniel Hill, who was given a four-star ranking by 247Sports as an athlete, is most widely known as a top football prospect. Like many talented football players before him, the junior is also a talented track and field athlete at the high school level.
Hill secured two 6A hurdling state titles at the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s Track and Field Championships on Saturday. His performance helped Meridian’s boys team achieve a fourth-place finish in 6A at the championships.
“He really was dominant,” Meridian coach Regonal Walker said. “ Neither race was close, but he really had a great week of practice. He practiced so hard this week, and he really took it up a notch.”
Hill won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.13 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.97. His 110-meter hurdles finish was .47 seconds faster than the second place finisher, while his 300-meter hurdles finish was 1.43 seconds faster than the next hurdler.
Walker said Hill has been taking it up a notch since the postseason began, and he has been matching the energy that Meridian’s coaches are looking for at practice.
“He was always very athletic,” Hill said. “Hurdling is not the easiest thing, especially for a guy that’s (about 6-foot-1, 230-pounds), so for him to be so big and still be so agile, it really speaks to the time that he put into his craft and honing his skills.”
Walker said Hill was favored to win the hurdles at last year’s championships, but he fell on the last hurdle. He said the junior came in this year with more focus and determination.
“In hurdling it’s the little things, like the trail leg and the lead leg,” Walker said. “It’s the little things that make the difference, and he really came in this year focused on correcting the errors that he made last year, and he did. He fared well for it.”
Hill’s top finishes helped propel Meridian’s boys to a fourth-place finish, but sprinter Jeffery Gathright did plenty of the work, too. The senior broke his own Meridian High School record at the championships by running the 200-meter dash in 21.54 seconds, which was .06 seconds faster than the time he put up at the 3-6A Regional in April.
“He’s so competitive. I’m so proud of him,” Walker said. “He didn’t come out on top in that race. However, it was a great race, and competition makes you take it to new heights. So, I’m proud of the way he competed and the work he put in for our team.”
Gathright came in second in the 200-meter behind top finisher Kennedy Stringfellow of Brandon, who ran the race in 21.39 seconds. He also came in fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.01 seconds.
Gathright, who has been running for Meridian since he was in middle school, will not run another race as a Wildcat, but Walker will remember him for both his speed and humility. Walker said Gathright put the team first immediately after breaking a record at regionals by running over to console a teammate who failed to qualify rather than celebrating.
“He’s just so humble,” Walker said. “Can’t say enough good things about him. Not only is he one of the best sprinters I’ve coached, but he’s one of my favorite people also. He’ll never brag, he’ll never boast, he’s always encouraging.”
Meridian’s 4x100 relay teams also performed well on Saturday. The boys 4x100 put up a time of 42.48 seconds to finish second, while the girls 4x100 finished in 48.37 seconds to finish third.
“Every week, they’ve gotten more and more confident, and mind you, they’re very young,” Walker said. “I’m just really proud of how they overcame adversity that they were facing, and now they’ve got a bit of hardware to show for it.”
Meridian’s girls team, which is made up of mostly ninth and 10th graders, finished the championships in 12th place. Every coach wants their squad to finish first in the final meet of the postseason, but Walker said he is very proud of his athletes for competing at a high level in MHSAA’s highest classification.
“Preparation and what you do with your time is everything,” Walker said. “The kids that we have, they’re really committing to track and field, to the training, and with that it bears good fruit. The things that we are doing is evident. We’ve improved year in and year out. With the departure of Jeffery and Daniel, of course that creates a void, but this is Meridian. We’re full of athletes, and I’m positive that someone will step into that void and rise to the occasion.”
