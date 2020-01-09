For the third time this season, the Newton County and Northeast Lauderdale boys soccer teams squared off, and for the third time, Newton County dominated.
The Cougars pulled away from the host Trojans in Thursday’s Region 4-4A matchup with four goals in the second half to come away with a 6-0 win in a physically fought game. The victory gives Newton County (17-1, 6-0) the season sweep, outscoring Northeast (5-6-1, 0-3) 16-1 in its trio of contests, and its 15th-straight win.
“We remembered from those previous games, maybe some of their players, but we just try to play our game no matter who we’re playing,” Newton County head coach Will Thompson said. “Every game I just focus on what we’re doing and less on what other teams are doing. The guys played great. They moved the ball well.”
Lee Hill had a direct impact on every tally, scoring the first goal before assisting on his team’s next five. Graham Lewis also earned a hat trick.
“Big shoutout to Lee Hill,” Thompson said. “I was really proud of his effort tonight.”
Hill opened the scoring by blasting in a shot from close range three minutes into the game. After three unsuccessful corner kicks and two set pieces by the Cougars, Hill fed a pass to Lewis, who booted in a goal from outside the box with 12 minutes to play in the first half to make it 2-0, which stood at intermission.
Lewis then picked up his second goal of the evening after a pass from Hill gave him a breakaway play at the net, which he finished by juking the Trojans’ goalkeeper and tapping in the shot with 32 minutes to play.
Hill also gave Davi Roldan a one-on-one chance with the opposing goalie, which Roldan capitalized on with a left-to-right crossing goal with 22 minutes left to make it 4-0.
Malachi Estes and Lewis rounded out the scoring for Newton County with a goal each, within a minute of each other, with 11 and 10 minutes to play.
Newton County finished with 19 shots on goal, while Griffin Bailey saved all six of Northeast’s.
“They scored on us pretty quick, but as soon as the game settled down we held our defensive shape pretty well,” Northeast head coach Noah Johnson said. “Newton County is a great team, but we didn’t show up and play our best tonight. We’ve got to rebound off tonight and get ready for our next district game."
Freshman goalkeeper Marco Espino made 13 saves for the Trojans.
“He is a straight baller back there,” Johnson said. “Without him, we would’ve been done with this game way quicker.”
NEWTON COUNTY GIRLS 3, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 2
The Newton County girls soccer team got their season sweep over Northeast Lauderdale in league action Tuesday with a 3-2 victory.
Emma Claire Thornton, Morgan Massey and Audrie Gentry all scored for the Lady Cougars, while Savannah Cunningham and Mackenzie Britt tallied for the Lady Trojans.
Newton County (12-5, 5-1) finishes with a 9-3 total scoring advantage over Northeast Lauderdale in its three games, and picked up its fifth-straight win.
Northeast (11-6, 3-3) snapped its five-game win streak with the loss.
Newton County travels Kosciusko Tuesday while Northeast hosts Louisville Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.