How They Stand:
CLARKDALE:
Week 4: Defeated Enterprise 24-0
Week 5: vs Southeast Lauderdale
Record: 1-3 (0-0 Region 5-2A)
LAMAR:
Week 6: Defeated Jackson Academy 28-26
Week 7: @ Heritage Academy
Record: 4-1 (0-0 District 2-5A)
MERIDIAN:
Week 4: Lost to Laurel 48-38
Week 5: @ Callaway
Record: 1-3 (0-0 Region 3-7A)
NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE:
Week 4: Lost to Forest 23-6
Week 5: vs Kemper County
Record: 3-1 (0-0 Region 4-4A)
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN:
Week 5: Lost to Tuscaloosa Christian 22-14
Week 6: vs Jacksonville Christian Academy
Record: 2-2 (2-1 CFA 8-Man)
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE:
Week 4: Lost to Sebastopol 35-0
Week 5: @ Clarkdale
Record: 1-3 (0-0 Region 5-3A)
WEST LAUDERDALE:
Week 4: Lost to Germantown 31-9
Week 5: vs Philadelphia
Record: 3-1 (0-0 Region 4-4A)
Top 10 Performers:
Wyatt Bond, Lamar: 204 yards and two touchdowns on 20 completions out of 25 attempts; 163 yards on seven punts
Jaeden Jones, Lamar: 127 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries; 53 yards on six receptions
Tripp Morrow, Lamar: 93 yards and a touchdown on six receptions; four extra points on four attempts; 36 yards on one kickoff return; 223 yards on five kickoffs
Ladonya Adams, Clarkdale: 118 yards and a touchdown on eight carries; 10 yards on one reception
Isaiah Brown, Clarkdale: 134 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries
Daniel Hill, Meridian: 16 yards on one competition out of two attempts; 237 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries; 65 yards on two receptions
Anthony Brown, Meridian: 110 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries
Malachi Atterberry, Meridian: 13 total tackles and a forced fumble
Aiden Burns, RCA: 17 yards on two competitions out of six attempts; 77 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries; four total tackles and a fumble recovery; 25 yards on one kickoff return; one rushing conversion
Ty Jones, RCA: 161 yards on 27 carries; 15 total tackles, including one for a loss, and one forced fumble; 77 yards on two punts
Postgame Q&A:
Jaeden Jones - Lamar running back
Q: How did you feel heading into this matchup against Jackson Academy?
A: “Motivated, like every game, and just wanted to come out and execute and get the W and move on to the next week.”
Q: How does it feel to beat a team like Jackson Academy for homecoming?
A: “Great. It’s my first year here and I didn’t see the hype about them, so we just came out and played our game.”
Q: What did you think of the run game tonight?
A: “We did our thing. For this to be a ranked 6A team, and we came out and did our thing, and we did what we’re supposed to do on homecoming. We made our fans proud, I think we did.”
Q: Your defense was in the backfield all night and created multiple turnovers, how do you think they played?
A: “They came through for us. They actually did their job and gave us that push when we needed it.”
Jacob Land - Lamar coach
Q: Wyatt Bond was able to connect on most of his passes, but how do you think the passing game was overall tonight?
A: “It was great. The main thing we were worried about was his protection, because they’ve got some really good defensive linemen over there, and our offensive linemen did an unbelievable job taking them on tonight. You saw Tripp Morrow make a huge catch for a touchdown, Jaeden Jones did great, Sullivan Reed did great, so you’re right. We finally kind of put it all together and executed the whole game, and I just can’t be prouder of them.”
Q: How do you think your defense played against Jackson Academy?
A: “They played fabulously. After the first two drives they realized, ‘Hey, we can kind of play with these guys.’ It went from (Jackson Academy up 12-0) to 28-26, so the defense is something we’ve just hung our hat on all year, honestly. They’ve shown up in every single game, and they just kind of had to get going, but I can’t tell you how proud I am of those guys on the defensive side for battling, and battling and battling.”
Q: Once you went down 12-0, what was your message to your team?
A: “The whole week we’ve just been basically saying, ‘Why not? Why can’t we compete with these guys?’ I feel like we have the talent, I feel like we’re mentally and physically tough enough to do it, and we’ve had slow starts, we had slow starts against Patrician, we had a slow start against (Presbyterian Christian), then also Winston. All of those games, in the first half we just kind of struggled a little bit. So, it’s just trying to wake them up and make them realize, ‘Hey, we can play with these guys.’ We can play with anybody in the state we feel like.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.