The Heritage Academy boys basketball team used its physically superior defense to stifle Lamar Friday night, and its perimeter shooting helped them race past the Raiders for a 64-32 win in MAIS District 2-4A action.
“Wow. They’re good,” Lamar head coach Steve Nelson said. “We knew we needed to make some shots from the outside, and we didn’t. You just witnessed why they’re the overall defending state champions in the MAIS.”
Ross Polizzi scored a team-high 11 points and hauled in six rebounds for the Raiders. Marshall Ward added seven points and six rebounds, and Jacob Partridge chipped in five points.
The Eagles took a 16-8 lead after the first quarter thanks to two 3-pointers before outscoring the Raiders 13-6 in the second. Adam Koussih hit back-to-back 3s on eight-straight points for Heritage to lead 29-13 in the final minute of the first half.
After securing a 29-14 advantage at the break, the Eagles extended their lead to more than 20 in the third of two more shots from beyond the arc and a 3-point play by the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Eli Acker, who’s committed to play football at Ole Miss.
Heritage finished with 11 3-pointers, making five of them in the fourth quarter alone. Koussih’s third from the perimeter with 5:15 left gave his squad a 30-point lead. Mack Howard then entered the game a hit three consecutive 3-pointers in the waning minutes.
Steele Altmyer earned a team-high 11 points for the Eagles, while Acker picked up a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
“We tried to slow it down a little bit and tried to see if we could do some dribble weaves and get some penetration off of that, but they’re very good defensively, and they work hard,” Nelson said. We’ll learn from it, and try to do better the next time we see them.”
