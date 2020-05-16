Choctaw Central boys cross-country coach Brent Farmer was driving one day when he noticed someone running in the rain.
“My wife asked, ‘Who is that running in the rain?’” Farmer recalled. “I looked and smiled and said, ‘That’s Alonso.’”
Senior Alonso Henry was the Warriors’ standout runner this past fall as he finished eighth in the MHSAA Class 3A boys state cross country meet out of 171 runners with a time of 18:00.86. Because of his dedication and accomplishments, Henry was named the Premier Preps Presented by Mississippi Power Boys Cross-Country Athlete of the Year.
“It feels pretty good,” Henry said. “It’s a great achievement that I can add to the list of awards I’ve received. It also shows what Choctaw Central has and the athletes it can produce.”
Farmer said the dedication Henry showed by running despite the wet weather that day perfectly encapsulates what makes him such an effective runner.
“Alonso is a great student-athlete,” Farmer said. “I have never seen a young man so driven in his passion for running. While most people his age are hanging out or goofing off, Alonso is running. … That’s the passion I’m talking about. He’s always looking to be better than the day before. He has a great personality and respect not only for himself but for others. I know both of his parents are proud of him. He represents his family, tribe and school well everywhere he goes. I’m truly blessed to know him and call him a friend, and I wish him the best in his future.”
Henry said he hopes his dedication serves as an inspiration for others.
“I just want to show other Native Americans what it takes and what it could lead to and that we’re not just a fading people,” Henry explained. “Whenever I run in the rain, heat or other weather conditions and people see me, I hope I influence them to remain strong and continue on with what they’re trying to do in life — and possibly get into running.”
Since he was in middle school, Henry said he’s dreamed of running in the Olympics, which is part of what motivates him. The other part is that running gives him an outlet to get away from life’s stresses.
“It’s kind of like a therapy for me,” Henry said. “I don’t have any major struggles, but it lets me settle into a mindset where I’m at peace.”
