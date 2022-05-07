Basketball coaches dream of having a good scorer, rebounder and defender. West Lauderdale’s Duran Clark had all three in senior Parker Henry.
Henry finished the 2021-22 season with 16 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five blocks per game. A matchup nightmare — Henry is 6-foot-10 — for opposing teams, the senior big utilized an improved midrange game alongside his imposing presence in the paint. Not only did he average a double-double on the season, Henry was also named MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Because of his strong senior season, Henry has been named the Premier Preps Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Henry said of the accolade. “I worked really hard for this, and it feels good to know I was successful.”
Clark said height alone wasn’t the only key for Henry’s success, as Henry spent many hours in the gym with his dad, Neil Henry, trying to improve his game.
“He deserves it,” Clark said. “He put in a lot of work up here with his dad at night by themselves, and he has tremendous upside. He’s going to play better basketball the next four years than he did here at West Lauderdale.”
Henry said those long hours with his father in the offseason made a big difference, and he also credited Mississippi Express Basketball Organization Team Hood, a local non-profit basketball program sponsored by Nike Elite Youth Basketball; the L.A. Clippers’ Rodney Hood, a Meridian native, and his family; and the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi.
“We came to the gym a good bit, and a lot of time we came in the summer playing with Mebo Team Hood,” Henry said. “The Hood family has done a lot for me, and I have to thank them a lot.”
Not satisfied with staying in the paint most of the time, Henry spent the summer improve hid midrange shot, which was an effective weapon for him this past season.
“It helped me a lot,” Henry said. “Once I got double-teamed in the paint, I just had one man on me and could shoot a midrange (shot) over him.”
Said Clark, “It’s definitely going to help him on the next level, because those bigs on that level will have to come out and guard him because he can make that shot, so that work he put in is going to pay off.”
Defensively, Clark said the threat of Henry spiking down a shot made opposing teams hesitate driving to the basket against the Knights.
“We got into district play, and a lot of teams started pulling up shooting the ball because they knew he was there,” Clark said. “That made a big difference because we knew we could put more pressure on the ball because we knew he had us covered on the back end.”
Though he was a bit more critical of his defensive game this past season, Henry said he knew the effort had to be there on the defensive end just as much as it was on the offensive end.
“I feel like it was good,” Henry said. “I could’ve done better, but it was hard to do, and I gave it my all on both ends.”
Henry signed with East Mississippi Community College to continue his basketball career, and he said he’s eager to continue his development as a basketball player in Scooba.
“It’s close to home, and I think they have a good, winning culture there,” Henry said. “They have a great program, great coaches and a good school, and I feel like they’ll be able to get me to the next level.”
