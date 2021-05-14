Enterprise senior Noah Heathcock wants to keep imposing his will on the football field.
Southwest Mississippi Community College offered him the chance to do that, and Heathcock, a 2020 Premier Preps selection, embraced the opportunity, signing with Southwest Friday morning in a signing ceremony hosted at Enterprise.
“Honestly, I like hitting people,” Heathcock said. “That has to be my favorite thing about it. It’s one of the best feelings in the world you can get, taking another man’s will and just punishing them.”
At center, Heathcock made plenty of hits for the Bulldogs, opening running lanes and giving quarterback Derryon Gray time to throw. Enterprise head coach Kelly Jimmerson said Heathcock’s love for hitting isn’t the only thing about him that makes him a strong offensive lineman.
“Southwest is getting a very intelligent football player,” Jimmerson said. “He started for us for three years and can really diagnose a lot of problems on the field and fix things on his own that the coaches can’t see from the sideline. He’s our hardest-working kid, and he plays with great effort. I think they’re getting a really intelligent kid who can help them and be an asset to them.”
Heathcock also said he’s grateful for the chance to continue his football career.
“It’s great,” Heathcock said. “I love the game. I’m just glad to get to continue to play the game I love.”
And Southwest offered the best chance to do so.
“I really liked their coaching staff, and I liked the environment down there when I went on a visit,” Heathcock said. “I think it’ll be a good spot to play ball.”
Jimmerson said he’s always happy anytime one of his players gets to play at the next level.
“We haven’t had a ton over the years, but this year we’ve had three guys and have been fortunate with that,” Jimmerson said. “Anytime you can help develop a kid to play at the next level and continue their education and help them get a little further ahead in life, there’s a great sense of pride in that.”
Now that he’s set to graduate, Heathcock said playing football for Enterprise has provided some of his favorite memories in his life so far.
“It’s been a ride, a great time,” Heathcock said. “I got to play with some of my best friends I grew up playing with, and it’s a great community to play for.”
