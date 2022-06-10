This weekend’s Hattiesburg Super Regional features a few familiar faces for local high school baseball fans.
Ole Miss infielder/outfielder Kemp Alderman, a sophomore, is a Newton County Academy alumnus, while Southern Miss features a pair of relief pitchers who played in the Lauderdale County School District. Landon Harper, a sophomore, is a Northeast Lauderdale graduate, while Ben Ethridge, also a sophomore, attended West Lauderdale.
Alderman is currently batting .284 for Ole Miss with a .383 on-base percentage, a .534 slugging percentage, 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 RBIs heading into the weekend series. Harper has a 3.16 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, 12 saves and 48 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings of work for the Golden Eagles, and Ethridge has a 4.15 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
“To be honest, I’m just really excited for him and his team,” said Chris Harper, Landon Harper’s father. “Knowing what he’s been through, it’s just an amazing opportunity the Good Lord has given him.”
Chris Ethridge, father of Ben Ethridge, said seeing his son play in a Super Regional is something you always dream about as the parent of a baseball player.
“When they got to Southern Miss you knew there’d be a chance,” Chris Ethridge said. “They fell short last year in the regionals, but this year actually making it to the Supers and just having a chance to play and compete in Omaha is special.”
Both fathers have heard from their sons that camaraderie and a never-say-die attitude are what makes this year’s Golden Eagles team special.
“He said this team is very gritty and never gives up,” Chris Ethridge said. “Everyone works hard continuously, even the bench players, and they all have each other’s backs.”
Said Chris Harper, “I think the first thing is they have good chemistry. They’re never out of a ball game; they always respond. If the other team scores a run, they score two, and that allows for the other things to happen.”
Giving the Super Regional extra spice is the fact the Golden Eagles will be taking on another Mississippi school, Chris Harper said.
“I think they’re excited about it,” Chris Harper said. “They split in the regular season, and both teams are good. It’ll be a huge atmosphere (Saturday) in Hattiesburg, what more could you ask for?”
Kelly Alderman, Kemp Alderman’s father and high school coach, said it’s been fun watching the Rebels surge late in the season after a rocky start to 2022.
“It’s nice to see him play in (a Super Regional),” Kelly Alderman said. “I didn’t think they’d even make a regional, but they’re playing a lot better, so it’s pretty sweet.”
Kemp Alderman has become one of Ole Miss’ key run producers, and Kelly Alderman said his son seems more at ease his sophomore year compared to his freshman season in 2021.
“I would say he’s a little more comfortable at the plate,” Kelly Alderman said. “I think he could definitively be better at the plate — he’s gotten better but could still be better.”
He’ll be rooting hard for his son and the Rebels, but Kelly Alderman admitted getting past the Golden Eagles would be a tough task.
“They (Ole Miss) weren’t playing their best baseball (early in the season), but they have a good team,” Kelly Alderman said. “They do have their work cut out for them this weekend. It’ll be a good series I hope.”
With a trip to the College World Series on the line, Chris Ethridge said his son couldn’t help but feel hyped about this weekend’s series.
“It would be getting to see him live one of his dreams,” Chris Ethridge said of the possibility of Southern Miss make it to Omaha. “It would probably send goosebumps all over our family. It’s something he’s dreamed of, so I know he’ll be super excited. I talked to him (Thursday) night, and he said he can’t wait. I told him to just chill and make sure they get these first two.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.