By the end of this past season, Meridian High School senior guard Kayli Hite didn’t have any college offers, so she and Lady Wildcats head coach Deneshia Faulkner took matters into their own hands.
Faulkner helped Hite find tryout dates for multiple Mississippi community colleges, including one at Mississippi Delta Community College. Delta head coach Tangela Banks stayed in touch with Hite the most, and Hite said she jelled well with the team when she visited the campus to try out.
After passing her tryout, Hite was offered a spot on Delta’s roster as a walk on, and she signed with the Trojans Wednesday, May 25, to continue her basketball career. After not knowing whether or not she’d get the opportunity, Hite said it felt amazing when news got to her she’d made the team.
“I was ecstatic because what I had worked for had finally come true,” Hite said. “I accomplished my one goal as a high school basketball player.”
Hite will arrive July 4 at Delta, and she’s currently working out three times a week as she prepares for her college career. It’s been a long journey for her, one that began after she transferred to Meridian after living in Virginia during her eighth-, ninth- and 10th-grade years. She knew Faulkner from her coaching days at Heidelberg, where Hite previously attended school before moving to Virginia.
“I watched the way she coached when she coached at Heidelberg, so I knew playing ball at Meridian High would be better than playing in Virginia,” Hite explained.
Wanting a higher level of competition, Hite joined the squad her 11th-grade year at Meridian and was a member of the 2020-21 Lady Wildcats that made the MHSAA Class 6A final four. At times, was a difficult adjustment for Hite, not just in her junior year, but also her senior year as well.
“It was a different culture, especially working in Coach Faulkner’s program,” Hite said. “Half the stuff we were doing at Meridian we weren’t doing in Virginia. The first couple of months was physically tough, and the second year it was mentally tough.”
Hite said she fought through adversity during her senior year but didn’t lose focus, as the team made it a goal to win a state title this past winter after being put out in the Final Four in back-to-back seasons.
“I knew to keep pushing no matter what,” Hite said.
The work paid off, as Meridian defeated Harrison Central 49-43 on March 5 to win the program’s first state championship.
“It felt amazing,” Hite said. “We had been working so hard toward it. It felt like what we were working so hard for paid off.”
Faulkner said Hite played a key role for the Lady Wildcats this past season, not just in games but in practices as well.
“This was a tough team in terms of being physically tough, and she was definitely one of those kids for us,” Faulkner said. “She was the top kid on her team in Virginia but wanted to come to Meridian to get tougher competition and more of a challenge. It was definitely a change for her, but she toughed it out and became one of the toughest kids on the team. I think that’s what stood out to Coach Banks, her toughness. She always goes after the loose balls and rebounds.”
Her energy was contagious to the rest of the team, Faulkner said, and it helped prepare them to play a team like Harrison Central. Little things about Hite would always stand out to Faulkner, like the time she bent her finger the wrong way diving for a loose ball in practice. Once they popped her finger back in, Faulkner said Hite resumed practice as if nothing had happened.
“She does all the little things that’s not on the stat sheet,” Faulkner said. “She’s a hustle kid. On a 6A title team, the game starts to get very physical. Harrison Central was a much bigger team than us, so we had to be tough.”
Hite laughed when recalling the incident with her finger at practice, saying it didn’t make her second-guess diving for the ball.
“I had a coach in seventh grade tell me, ‘When the ball is on the floor, so are you,’” Hite said. “Ever since then, that has stuck with me. As far as getting back up, my parents always told me, ‘Hites don’t stop,’ and I guess I took that literally.”
The grit and determination paid off, and Faulkner said Hite will serve as an example for future seniors hoping to play college basketball.
“I’m very proud of Kayli,” Faulkner said. “(Her example) says a lot to the kids coming up about what’s really important, and that’s the effort and energy she gives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.