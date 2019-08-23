OVERVIEW
Head coach: Calvin Hampton (first year)
2018 record: 3-9, 2-3
2018 finish: Lost to Seminary 53-27 in the first round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs
League: MHSAA Region 5-3A
Following a three-year stint at Meridian High School, Calvin Hampton takes over a Southeast Lauderdale program hungry for a winning season.
If summer workouts are any indication, the Tigers are on the right path in reaching that goal.
“I was really happy with the turnout this summer,” Hampton said. “I had probably about 95 percent attendance, and most of the guys made 27 or more workouts, which was our goal. You had to make 27 to be on the team, and the guys made well above that. They worked hard and got adjusted to me, and I got adjusted to them, and they gave me everything I asked of them.”
KEYS TO THE SEASON
Hampton said the Tigers’ three keys for 2019 are toughness, resilience and taking coaching well. The third one is a decision the players collectively have to make, but Hampton said he’s confident he and his staff can coach the players into showing toughness and resiliency.
“Toughness is just about not letting up on them, not letting them get away with the little things kids expect to get away with,” Hampton explained. “You just have to set a standard and hold to that standard. In coaching, we just have to make sure we hold kids to that standard and press them to that standard. That’s what builds toughness.”
KEY PLAYERS
Senior Travis Ruttley returns at quarterback for the Tigers, and sophomore Christian Gray will back him up. Southeast Lauderdale will lean heavily on senior running back A.J. Bush, and junior Roman Hudnall is listed at quarterback, free safety and cornerback on the roster, and can play just about anywhere, Hampton said. Senior Jaiveon Malone will start at offensive tackle and defensive end for the Tigers, and Hampton said junior offensive lineman Jacob Bielefeld might be one of the nastiest offensive linemen he’s coached in the last several years.
Senior Travis Moore will be a key player at both wide receiver and strong safety, and senior Jatyran Williams is expected to be a leader on defense at safety. Bush will also be a two-way player, as he’ll line up at linebacker on defense.
“We’re going to be small up front, but we’ll have speed,” Hampton said.
OUTLOOK
While Southeast Lauderdale wants to make noise in the playoffs, it first has to reach the playoffs, and Hampton said a Region 5-3A championship would be the best way to attain that goal.
“One thing about Southeast Lauderdale is, you have to pay respect to your past, but a district championship hasn’t been won here for a while,” Hampton said. “My thing is, our No. 1 goal is to win a district championship every year and competing in the county. Typically, Southeast Lauderdale has been the doormat of the county.”
