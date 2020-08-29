Southeast Lauderdale head coach Calvin Hampton is happy with the way his veteran players have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After football activities were allowed by the MHSAA to resume in June, guidelines such as group sizes and hours limitations made things more challenging than a typical summer conditioning program. But Hampton said the players have taken it in stride, and he’s hoping that translates to a successful fall.
“It’s had its difficulties in areas, but overall, as far as attitude and work ethic from our guys, it’s been quite pleasing,” Hampton said. “It’s been a culture shock for my younger guys, the ones coming up from junior high, but for our varsity guys things have been pretty good.”
In particular, Hampton said he likes the camaraderie he’s observed from his players.
“I’ve seen teams that have had splits, or teams that would finish practices and go their separate ways, but this group seems to want to be around each other all the time,” Hampton said. “I think that’s good for a team because it puts a lot more accountability on each one of them. Them being friends, they can come up with solutions to difficult situations.”
Offensively, Hampton said the Tigers will try to be balanced as much as possible, though he expects his running backs to get a healthy dose of carries this fall.
“It comes down to my offensive line,” Hampton said. “Me being an offensive line coach, I’m holding them to a high standard. The main thing is I’m trying to put points up. I do have some athletic guys on the outside who can catch it, but at the end of the day it comes back to the offensive line.”
Hampton also wants to field a defense that’s “fast-moving,” and like on offense, success will be determined by how Southeast Lauderdale performs in the trenches.
“I have some good skill guys that can make plays and do a good job defending, and I’m looking for my linebackers to take the next step and understand what needs to be done, but I’m a line guy,” Hampton said. “You win or lose up front, and I need my offensive and defensive lines to help carry the load.”
Seniors Tyler Griffin (running back, receiver), Roman Hudnall (quarterback, running back, receiver, defensive back) and Chris Mosley (defensive line) are a few returning players from whom Hampton hopes to see big things this fall. He also hopes senior offensive lineman Jacorey Holley will help anchor the unit, and Hampton has several players on the defensive line in addition to Mosley, such as senior Erron Brassfield, that he thinks can be disruptive up front.
“I expect my defensive front to make some noise,” Hampton said. “If we come off the ball like I expect us to, it makes things easier for our secondary.”
Still, until he sees he players in full uniform against outside competition, Hampton said it’ll be difficult to determine who will actually step up as a leader.
“We’ve been doing great this summer,” Hampton said. “Guys have been coming and working, but I want to see how things happen when you strap those pads on and go up against an opposing team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.