University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall was invited by the Rotary Club of Meridian to speak at a meeting at Northwood Country Club on Wednesday. Hall spoke about Southern Miss football, his team’s core values and his career before answering questions from the audience.
“I was excited about coming back to Meridian,” Hall told The Meridian Star in an interview following his speech. “Meridian is a place that’s special to me. … I know a lot of people from this area, so I wanted to come here and express some Southern Miss energy.”
Hall was introduced as Southern Miss’ head coach following a 2020 season in which the Golden Eagles finished 3-7. The team lost more games in 2021, finishing 3-9, but Hall turned the program’s trajectory around with a 7-6 finish in 2022.
“We inherited a program that was down, and we’ve improved from year one to year two, and we just think we’ve got to keep believing in our values and keep working and keep recruiting, and we think over time that’s going to win out,” Hall said.
Hall said his team’s spring practices went great now that the Golden Eagles have more depth on their roster following three years of recruiting, and his players stayed healthy.
One piece that Southern Miss won’t have to help the team back to another winning record in 2023 is linebacker Santrell Latham, a former graduate of Meridian High School. Latham started in nine games last season while putting up four sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 87 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss.
“Real tough guy,” Hall said of Latham. “Real Southern Miss guy. Great tackler, hitter, high-speed collision guy. Man, I’m just so proud of him. He graduated, got his degree. I hope he’s going to get a chance to play pro football. He looked great at pro day. Just really proud of Santrell, not only as a player, but the man he’s become.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.