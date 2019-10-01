Frustrated after a scoreless first half against St. Aloysius, the Lamar girls soccer players gave an honest assessment during halftime about their performance.
Their evaluation was simple: They knew they could play better, and they weren’t going to be held scoreless for another 40 minutes. While the Lady Raiders don’t have a senior on their roster, there were still enough leaders on hand to provide the necessary accountability.
And it worked, as three separate Lamar players scored in the second half, while keeper Bayleigh Brent and the Lady Raiders’ defense maintained the shutout to beat St. Al 3-0 in the first round of the MAIS Class AAAA, Division II playoffs.
“I don’t know what it was,” Lamar girls soccer coach Nina Galindo said. “Either the heat or the nerves of playing in the playoffs, but I didn’t really say much during the halftime talk. The girls all said it all, and they went out there and fixed their mistakes.”
Junior Wyatt Davidson said the players decided to alter the lineup slightly in hopes of snapping them out of the mental funk they were in.
“Mostly what was said was there was no communication. Everyone was playing sluggish and not combined,” Davidson said. “We decided to change the lineup into a diamond shape where everyone had a person to pass to. We knew if we were to win we would have to change the lineup.”
Galindo said her players’ ability to self-motivate shows how much they’ve grown in the last few months, and she was also encouraged that it wasn’t just the juniors showing some leadership when they knew they could play better.
“It’s phenomenal,” Galindo said. “At the beginning of the season, I wanted to have them all in that leadership role and have that ability to step up and talk as a team. We’ve grown so much from that (point in the season) and expecting just upperclassmen to take over, but it was everyone as a team. All the leaders had each other’s backs and understood what was going on and fixed it as a team.”
That leadership is due to Galindo being flexible, Davidson said, and to the players respecting one another.
“I feel that Nina is such an amazing coach letting us take lead because it helps us as people on an off the field,” Davidson said. “I think as a group it shows that we are so close, and we can tell people what to change, and they really do change. It shows how close we are and the impact we have on each other.”
Freshman Kaits Kerley broke the scoreless drought with a goal in the 43rd minute to give Lamar a 1-0 lead. Seventh grader Bella Miller added a goal in the 64th minute, and eighth grader Anniston Monsour scored a goal in the 76th minute. Having three underclassmen score in a playoff game was special, Galindo said, and it shows how much depth has developed so far this fall.
“I know they felt amazing,” Galindo said. “They have the skill, ability, leadership and technicality to step up and perform. To know I can look at my bench and have all the trust in the world in them is great.”
Once Kerley scored the first goal, Davidson said it felt like a weight was lifted off her and her teammates.
“We were so scared we weren’t going to win and couldn’t pull it together, but when she scored, the whole team lit up, and we played 10 times harder,” Davidson said.
St. Al, meanwhile, was unable to find the back of the net, and Brent made several saves that showed off her natural instincts in the box.
“Bayleigh has an amazing keeper IQ,” said assistant coach Kierstin Ewald, who coaches the team’s goalies. “She is confident in her skills, which allow her to take charge of the 18, and she never hesitates when the ball is coming her way, which is a crucial quality to have as a goalie.”
Ewald was responsible for making a defensive change, and Galindo credited her with helping hold the Lady Flashes scoreless.
“I feel like we had a little bit of a flat issue, so Kierstin had a great idea and decided to change it up, which helped a lot,” Galindo said. “I don’t want to say what we did, but the formation helped a lot, and I think not being so stagnant and flat really did help us not only defensively but going up with numbers.”
Lamar (10-6) will host Starkville Academy at 4 p.m. Thursday for round two of the playoffs.
