Sophomore Mallory Smith joined the Lamar volleyball team in its infancy three seasons ago, when the sport was still new to east Mississippi.
“We were all new and learning together, and we could barely pass the ball to each other consistently,” Smith recalled. “I ended up loving the sport because everyone was going together instead of seeing one person so far ahead of the rest.”
Three years later, Smith is a member of a squad that came one win short of a state championship Thursday. The Lady Raiders took on Madison-St. Joe in the MAIS Class II state tournament after defeating Pillow Academy in Wednesday’s semifinal match in straight sets. After falling in the first set to Madison-St. Joe 25-14, Lamar rebounded to take the second set 25-14. The Lady Bruins, however, came back and won the final two sets, 25-18 and 25-21.
It wasn’t the ending to the season she and her teammates wanted, but when Smith remembers how much the team struggled in its first year, she laughed at the idea of someone telling her back then that they would make it to the state championship match three years later.
“I would’ve said they were joking because we were very new and not too good at the sport — but we also improved very rapidly, so I guess I would’ve thought it was a possibility,” Smith said.
Lamar volleyball coach Courtney Schimelpfening said watching the players grow in three years has been rewarding, and she credits Lamar’s desire to field winning teams in all sports as a big reason they were so successful this fall.“I think the culture at Lamar and the culture that Coach Alex (Schimelpfening) and I have built is one of the main components that has made us successful so far, as well as the energy the girls have around the sport and the desire to see it grow,” Schimelpfening said.
The good news for the 2022 Lady Raiders is they lose no seniors from this year’s team and return all six starters, and Smith said the success they had this season is an important building block for next fall.
“We all loved supporting each other and playing with each other, and we had a bunch of great moments together,” Smith said. “We all grew into our skills, and the new girls who came in we adopted into our group. It was a very good experience.”
