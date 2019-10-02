CLINTON — Several area players were selected to compete in the Mississippi-Alabama Football All-Star Game and the Bernard-Blackwell North/South All-Star game, the Mississippi Association of Coaches announced in a Wednesday morning press conference.
Headlining the list is Philadelphia wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin, who rated a four-star on 247Sports.com. Griffin is rated the No. 3 senior recruit in the state by the recruiting service.
“It’s a blessing,” Griffin said. “I put it all to God. I put my trust in Him and let Him put his hands on me and do what He does.”
Griffin is committed to Mississippi State.
“It’s a great atmosphere. I love all the coaches up there,” Griffin said.
Griffin’s teammate Asher Morgan, a quarterback, was named to the South team for the North-South game. Led by Griffin and Morgan, Philadelphia is 5-1 with five straight wins since opening with a 26-20 loss to Center Point of Birmingham, Alabama. One of the victories came against Noxubee County, last year’s 4A state champion. Philadelphia is currently ranked third in the state among 2A schools by the website MaxPreps.
Union coach Brad Breland is the head coach for the Mississippi team.
“I’m really excited,” Breland said. “We (coaching staff) went out and tried to get the best 40 players in the state of Mississippi at this time, and I feel like we have kids who play hard. They are good kids with good character. Those are the properties we were looking for.”
Breland said he is honored to be the head coach.
“In my opinion, it’s the highest honor you can get as a coach in Mississippi.”
Neshoba Central coach Patrick Schoolar will be Mississippi’s offensive line coach.
Players were chosen by the coaching staff from nominations after many hours viewing game films. Schoolar has eighth offensive linemen.
“It was a tough decision,” Schoolar said. “I think we picked the best eight for us. We have a daunting task for sure to block the linemen from Alabama.”
The 33rd Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game will be played at noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at the University of Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. The game will be television by Mississippi Public Broadcasting stations.
Alabama has a 22-10 all-time record in the series, but Mississippi has won the last two, three of the last four and the only two previous games played in the Magnolia State.
The team will have seven practice sessions.
“We will go down there on Monday (Dec. 9) and begin practicing Tuesday morning,” Breland explained. “We will practice twice Tuesday, twice Wednesday, twice Thursday and once Friday, then we will play Saturday.”
Added Schoolar, “It will be a fun game and a fun experience.”
The North-South game will be played at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Joseph Milner Stadium in Gulfport. It’s the 71st game, but the 67th with the North-South format. From 1989-1992, the game pitted 4A and 5A schools against 1A, 2A and 3A schools. The South has a 33-28-5 lead in the series. One of those ties was last year, 0-0 in a heavy rain.
Neshoba Central’s Bryce Parkerson was named to the North roster for the Bernard-Blackwell game.
The North-South game will also be televised by MPB.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.