When Audrianna Green tried out for Northeast Lauderdale High School’s inaugural volleyball team as a freshman in 2020, she was a novice. She did not have much power behind her swing, and she struggled to serve the ball over the net.
Over 100 prospective players tried out for Northeast Lauderdale’s first team. Current West Lauderdale volleyball coach Doug Everett, who assisted with Green’s Northeast Lauderdale tryout, said he did not want to give her a roster spot because she showed a lack of coordination and power. His wife, Northeast Lauderdale coach Debrah Everett, picked Green for the team because she saw potential in the freshman’s swing.
The Everetts later learned that the shy freshman was nervous at tryouts, but the nerves began to fade, and they were replaced by flashes of potential. Doug Everett said he knew she would be special fairly quickly once he saw her in practice.
“We knew that this was somebody that our program would be built around for the next four years,” Doug Everett said. “That’s really kind of what happened.”
Now entering her senior year, Green is the first volleyball player at Northeast Lauderdale to commit to play in college. The 5-foot-10 outside hitter announced her verbal commitment to Mississippi College on Twitter in May.
“Audrianna is probably one of the top players in the state, and she’s only been playing since her freshman year of high school,” he said. “She’d never been around the sport, so her growth in such a short period of time has been what’s pretty remarkable about Audrianna.”
Green was a track athlete before she played volleyball, but she said track bored her. She found she liked volleyball, especially the team aspect of the sport, and she devoted her high school years to it. Green said she wanted to improve so much that she spent many hours after practice watching volleyball games and hitting balls against her house with her brother.
“It was fun, but it was more of an escape,” Green said. “I loved the game, loved the people, and I think the coaches really helped me. I found my best friends through volleyball, and I love getting to play with them every single day. It’s just a great environment, and the more I play, the more I love it.”
Debrah Everett said Green spends more time in the gym than anyone at Northeast Lauderdale between her practice time and workouts, and plays club volleyball when she is not playing for the Trojans. The Trojans’ coach pointed to Green as a role model for young athletes who aspire to become successful volleyball players.
“She’ll work out with the team, and she’ll work out on her own. She’ll want to come in and do extra reps, and she also does volleyball lessons. She’s just a good example of what you’d want your team to aspire to be,” Debrah Everett said. “She’s a great teammate.”
Green made the 2022 Mississippi Coaches 4A All-State Team after hitting .279 and putting up 317 kills, 224 digs and 85 aces. Her hard work paid off her junior season, but her explosive athleticism helped her out on the court as well.
“I think (athleticism is) the thing that kind of saved her early on,” Doug Everett said. “She’s athletic. She jumps well. She’s very fast. She’s got all those quick-twitch movements you look for in athletes. Her first step is really quick. She gets off the floor really well.”
Apart from her athleticism, Debrah Everett said college coaches like Green because she is a great kid that is also a very coachable and physical player.
“To be able to be coachable, and have her athleticism, and just be humble and a great kid, it’s just a combo that you look for in an athlete,” Debrah Everett said.
Green said juggling the recruiting process was tiring but enjoyable, and she eventually settled on Mississippi College because her Infinity Volleyball coach Tristyn Sells is an assistant coach for the Choctaws. She is already accustomed to driving to Central Mississippi, as Infinity is located in Ridgeland.
“I wasn’t really set on a Christian school, but I did want a good environment around me, and I liked that it was a Christian School, and I love the people there,” Green said. “It’s not a super big overwhelming college like Ole Miss or (Mississippi) State. It’s more homey, which is for me. The other thing is I liked being close to home.”
Green is among the first Lauderdale County volleyball players to commit to play in college, but more are likely to follow in her footsteps as the sport grows in popularity in East Mississippi. Few colleges or universities in the surrounding area field varsity volleyball teams, so the biggest challenge for local players may be getting noticed.
“In our area, we’re not playing anybody where volleyball is known,” Debrah Everett said. “There’s not a whole lot of junior colleges that have volleyball here. … It’s going to grow. It’s going to get better. Doug and I going over and just getting to know a good bit of college coaches and just getting in the circle over in Jackson will benefit everyone in this area.”
Doug Everett said it takes a lot of commitment to the sport to develop into a college recruit. Green has shown that commitment over the last three years, from putting in work after practice to traveling across Mississippi for volleyball practices, and her advice to other Lauderdale County volleyball players who want to play in college is to watch and learn as much volleyball as possible.
