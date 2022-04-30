COLLINSVILLE — Gray Alexander picked the right to hit his first career home run.
With two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Alexander hit a walk-off two-run shot to left center to lift West Lauderdale over Itawamba AHS 6-4 in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs Friday at Jerry Boatner Field.
Game 2 of the series is set for Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Itawamba AHS. If necessary, Game 3 of the series will be back at West Lauderdale on Monday at 7 p.m.
“When it went off the bat, I knew it was gone,” Alexander said. “This is amazing. I haven’t hit a home run in my career here.”
Alexander also led the Knights (22-6) at the plate with three hits, including West Lauderdale’s first hit of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“Super proud of him; he’s a senior and first-year starter, and he does everything we ask him to do,” West Lauderdale coach Jason Smith said. “To have a moment to shine like that is a moment he’ll remember for the rest of his life.”
Itawamba AHS freshman left-handed pitcher Cooper Waddle held the Knights’ offense in check through six and a third innings, allowing no hits, walking four and striking out 12, but he was pulled due to cramps.
“I didn’t want to pull him, but he kept cramping up, and I had to go get him,” Itawamba AHS coach Steve Kerr said. “He pitched really well, but as bad as the ending was, we have to flush it and be ready for tomorrow.”
The Indians (10-15) struck first in the top of the second on a solo homer by Zion Ashby to take a 1-0 lead. West Lauderdale tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third on a wild pitch.
Itawamba AHS retook the lead 3-1 in the top of the seventh on a groundout by Carson Shells and a wild pitch. West Lauderdale tied the game again at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI infield single by Bradon Epting, and Alexander scored on a wild pitch.
The Indians retook the lead at 4-3 in the top of the eighth as Ashby scored on wild pitch, but the Knights tied it up yet again at 4-4 in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Owen Shirley.
In the bottom of the 10th with two outs, Kayden Peoples hit a double in the left center field gap, and two pitches later, Alexander hit the walk-off to win it.
Brett Busbea (5-2) got the win on the mound for West Lauderdale.
“Proud of our guys for battling back and answering and being able to score some runs when we had too,” Smith said. “Getting a big hit there at the end to find a way to win the game is huge, especially in Game 1 of the playoffs. Looking forward to going on the road tomorrow.”
Solomon Smith took the loss for Itawamba AHS. Ashby had two hits to lead the Indians.
“It’s disappointing because we had them on the ropes to put the game away and we didn’t,” Kerr said. “They’re the defending state champions for a reason. They never quit, and now we have to try to get back here Monday.”
