Anytime Kyarrah and Kyannah Grant would play basketball for Choctaw Central, they could always count on a contingent of fans from the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians showing up and cheering for them.
Now sophomores at UT Martin, the Grant twins returned to their home state Nov. 11 as the Skyhawks took on Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum. Kyannah got four minutes of playing time and hit a free throw for UT Martin in an 82-46 loss, and the two of them noticed a familiar sight: countless supporters from the tribe in the stands, including their parents.
It may be something they took for granted in high school, but having that kind of support at one of their college games brought emotions they haven’t felt since they were seniors helping guide the Lady Warriors to back-to-back state championships, Kyarrah said.
“Being away from everyone for so long, I kind of forgot that familiar feeling with everyone,” Kyarrah said. “When they came out to support us, it was really nice to see everyone again. It made me sad I couldn’t play in front of them, but it’s like they didn’t mind at all. They were happy to see us.”
The Grant twins signed with UT Martin out of high school and are currently in their second year with the program. As freshmen, Kyannah played in 26 games and has seen action in three games this season, and Kyarrah played in 18 games last season but hasn’t logged any minutes yet this winter. Kyannah admitted their freshmen year was an adjustment to the style and level of play college threw at them.
“Everyone is faster and stronger, and everyone is just as skilled as you, if not more so,” Kyannah said. “They’re just so much better, and not only that, with classes and time management, it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”
When they’re not playing or studying, the Grant twins can often be found in the same place at which they spent so much time in high school: the gym. Their mother, Gwynn Grant, played at UNLV in college and has stressed extra time in the gym ever since they’ve been playing basketball.
“She tells us to live there if we need to, and that’s what we did as freshmen and still do even now,” Kyannah said. “She also says not to procrastinate because it’ll hurt you, especially when finals come and you have three essays and an exam in one day.”
The aspect of her game Kyarrah wants to improve the most is the 3-pointer, which is why she still listens to her mom’s advice about staying in the gym. In college, the 3-point line is at least a step back from where it was in high school, which is a big adjustment, she said.
“A lot of people say I’m already good at that, but at this level, I’m not even close,” Kyarrah said. “I’m focusing on shooting quicker, farther back and being a lot more consistent than I was before.”
Having her sister around has helped with the transition from Choctaw Central to UT Martin, Kyannah said.
“Being six hours away from home with no family around, she’s been there as my support whenever I needed someone to talk to,” Kyannah said. “When I need a rebounder or someone else to go to the gym with me, she’s been there, and that’s helped a lot.”
Kyarrah said it was difficult adjusting to UT Martin, since they were both used to having family around all the time. Kyarrah said her twin has been like having a “home away from home,” to make the transition easier. It also helps that the team warmly welcomed them both when they first arrived.
“Even when we were on a trip, we’d always have some family member around,” Kyarrah explained. “Being together and having the family atmosphere of UT Martin has made it easier to live away.”
The two are both biology pre-med majors, with Kyarrah hoping to one day become a physiatrist and Kyannah wanting to become an orthopedic surgeon that specializes in knee and hip surgeries.
“It’s really tough,” Kyarrah said. “Having that major with what we want to be with the classes we have along with basketball, especially this season, it’s been hard to get our work done with us having practice and our own shooting along with shadowing doctors. We have to have great time management, or it gets out of control.”
The pressure of being a student-athlete, along with such a difficult major, is trying at times, Kyannah said.
“I’ve had a few breakdowns,” Kyannah said. “I’ve fought through it by reminding myself of all the hard work I’ve put in so far. I’ve made it this far, and if I can keep going, this is nothing. It’s just an obstacle to fight through, and when I have those kinds of days, I go to God because I know he wouldn’t put me up against something I couldn’t get through. He helps a lot.”
And seeing her family and friends Nov. 11 at Humphrey Coliseum was a nice reward after the difficult days.
“Words can’t express how excited I was to play in that gym,” Kyannah said. “When I was a little girl watching games I would think about how I would play in that gym, whether it was for Mississippi State or against them, and to finally get that chance was amazing. Seeing the support from the people who came to watch us was amazing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.