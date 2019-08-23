When Zach Grady took over the Newton football program last year, he inherited one of the youngest teams in the state.
The Tigers suffered through a 1-9 season last fall and still only have three seniors on the roster. But that has’t dampened Grady’s optimism about the upcoming football season.
“We had an awesome summer,” Grady said. “It was my second summer, and the guys had an expectation of what we wanted to accomplish. We had really good participation in the weight room. We were able to visit some colleges and did some good 7-on-7 in June. We are just honing in on the things we need to do for the season. Overall, it’s been excellent.”
Grady said one of the biggest factors the Tigers dealt with last year was the schedule he inherited, one that included two state champions and the strongest divisions in Class 2A.
“The schedule is a little more favorable than the one we had to play last year,” Grady said. “It just wasn’t a schedule for a team that was rebuilding. We played some really strong teams. We didn’t play teams that were rebuilding. I feel good about the schedule that we have. I think we will have a competitive team this year.”
Grady said he only has a handful of true starters returning — five on offense and three on defense — but has a roster filled with players that got significant playing time.
“We played a lot of young guys last year,” Grady said. “All of those young guys played a lot of snaps last year. Even though we only have a few guys returning at the position they played last year, we still have a lot of experience coming back. I’m happy with the group we have coming back.”
The proof of Newton’s youth can be shown at quarterback, where freshman Tyreke Snow is expected to get the start.
“He’s a kid that has been around football so long that he has a high football IQ,” Grady said. “All of his brothers played college football. He got to play a lot last year and got some snaps at the end of the year. He has had a really good year. I’m not going to say he’s a freshman. His knowledge is light years ahead of most freshmen.”
Joining Snow in the backfield will be Desmond Moore and Avante Flowers. At wide receiver, Rayvion Nettles returns, along with Colby Thompson. Grady said he also expects a big season out of Kezerrin Wash, who should “catch a lot of footballs this year.”
On the offensive line, Atavius Hardy, Anthony Smith and Jamarion Hughes all saw playing time last year and return. Also expected to see playing time is Kenaz Johnson and Derek Alford, while Tyshun Evans will start at tight end.
Grady said the Tigers have to be able to establish a running game and shorten the game by running the clock.
“We want to establish the run and be able to throw it when we want to,” Grady said. “We will have to be creative to get some creases. We have some athletes on offense, but they are young. They will have to acclimate. With the teams we play in our district, you can’t be one dimensional. We have keep the clock moving and try to scrape out wins any way we can.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Grady said there are plenty of moving parts. On the defensive line, Hardy will play the nose, while Evans and Brandon Shepard will play defensive tackles. Grady said Alford and Hughes will see playing time on the defensive line as well.
At linebacker, Anthony Smith, Micheal Alford, Colby Thompson and Damarious Logan are all expected to see playing time. Grady said Alford “shows a lot of promise and had a great spring game and led the team in tackles.”
In the secondary, J’Alex Hardy will be at one corner spot, while Joshua Buckley will be at the other. Grady said one goal of the offseason was to get taller and more physical at cornerback to defend some of the big-play receivers in the division. At safety, Casey Watts started several games last year and returns in that position.
“Defense is all relentless effort,” Grady said. “That’s what we have been honing in on. We have to be violent at the point of attack. If you aren’t tackling and running to the football, you are going to get beat. We gave up a lot of big plays last year and and have to do a better job of limiting those plays this year.”
In the kicking game, Anthony Smith will be the long snapper, and Thompson will be the punter, while Shepard will be handling kickoff duties.
The Tigers will compete in Division 5-2A with defending 2A state champion Scott Central along with contenders Union, Lake and Philadelphia.
“This has to be one fo the toughest divisions in the state,” Grady said. “The coaches in our league do a tremendous job. Union will be good and Scott Central won 2A last year. Philly brings back a lot of good skill guys, and Lake has a lot of seniors. We hope to be able to sneak in there and beat one of them and make the playoffs. The team that is the healthiest will make it out. Everybody in our division plays hard-nosed football, and that’s how we are going at it.”
The Tigers open the season with Morton on Aug. 23.
“We have to win that first game,” Grady said. “It’s just that simple. No knock against Morton, but when you are dealing with young kids, the way to build confidence is to win games. We need to win that first game and get some confidence. There are some winnable games on our schedule. We have to start fast and get the season going and see what happens when we start division play.”
