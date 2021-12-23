Freshman Aryah Grace often visualizes taking the final shot in practice, over and over.
So when Grace was called upon to hit a game-winner for the Lamar girls basketball team Wednesday night, she was more than ready. With 25 seconds remaining in the championship round of the Lamar Christmas tournament against Union, Grace sank a 3-pointer to put her team ahead 34-33.
Union got one more possession but failed to score as time expired as the Lady Yellowjackets suffered their first loss of the season. Grace, who had a game-high 16 points, said the situation didn’t feel too big because it’s a scenario she’s imagined countless times.
“My main focus in the gym I’ll be thinking, ‘Oh this is the last shot,’ so I’ll get a lot of shots up, and when I’m super-tired I’ll take my last shot and be like, ‘Just say we have 57 seconds left in the game, and the game is on the line and you’re down by one point,’” Grace said. “You have to focus on setting your feet right and making the shot.”
Union led 24-16 at the half, and Lamar didn’t take a lead until 3:24 to go in the fourth quarter when the Lady Raiders jumped ahead 31-30. The Lady Yellowjackets’ Georgia Cooper sank a 3 at the 1:23 mark to regain the lead 33-31, setting up Grace’s game-winner.
“That was our only hope right there,” Lamar girls basketball coach Joe Miller said. “She can shoot, and she had passed them up most of the game driving to the basket — which I asked her to do — but she’s a clutch player. To step up right there as a ninth grader will pay big dividends for her.”
The win avenged a loss at Union earlier this season, and Miller said he was proud of the way his team clawed back after being down for most of the contest.
“They beat our hinds out up there about a month ago,” Miller said. “My kids grew so much this week just in terms of confidence and believing you could do it. We started out terribly when they were just killing us with 3s, but we got our composure back and fought, and this win will go a long way for the rest of the season.”
Said Grace, “The main key is staying calm when you’re under that much pressure and the game’s on the line. If you freak out, you’ll turn the ball over — which, we did that, but we calmed down after Coach called a time out, and we came out ready to play.”
Sarah Dudley Reed tallied 12 rebounds, eight points and five blocks for Lamar, and Reece Shaffer and Carley Rolison each had four points, while Rolison also have five rebounds. For Union, Cooper led with 12 points, Kamiya Russell scored eight points and Keirra Russell finished with six points.
ST. PATRICK 46, LAMAR BOYS 28
Ross Polizzi scored 17 points for Lamar, but the Raiders fell to St. Patrick in the championship round of the Lamar Christmas tournament Wednesday.
Spence Hanegan and Thad Ransier each scored five points for the Raiders in Wednesday night’s contest.
