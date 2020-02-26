Maurice Gowdy plans on retiring from Northeast Lauderdale.
The 2020 football season will mark his 19th year as a coach but first as a head coach after he was introduced as the Trojans’ newest program leader at the school’s monthly board meeting last week. Gowdy is Northeast’s fourth head coach in four years, but said he plans on sticking around for the long haul.
“This was an opportunity that I could not pass up because it was an opportunity to be a head football coach at a high school that’s in a town where I was born. So I knew it was a calling,” he said. “A lot of people said it was past due, time for me to be a head coach, but it had to be the right opportunity, right situation and the right fit, and I’m glad to be here.”
Gowdy, a Pascagoula High School alumnus, played college football at Southern Miss, where he was a three-year letterman and a member of the 1997 Liberty Bowl champion Golden Eagles. He got his start in coaching as the offensive coordinator for the ninth-grade team at Hattiesburg before moving on as the defensive backs coach at Petal.
He won a state championship with Laurel as the running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator, then served as offensive coordinator at Moss Point and Biloxi. He spent this past season as outside linebackers coach at his alma mater.
Gowdy said his first role as a head coach is not daunting because his previous positions have prepared him for it.
“It’s exciting. It’s not overwhelming for sure because I have so much coaching experience,” he said. “I’m really just looking forward to pushing these kids for excellence and to be the best that they can be. They’re at Northeast Lauderdale; the only difference in these kids here and kids at any other high school is they just go to different schools, so we have just as much opportunity to compete for championships as any other school does.”
The Trojans went 2-9 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time in three years. Gowdy got the chance to meet his new players Monday morning and said every kid came up and shook his hand, and were excited to meet him.
With some players having met a new head coach in four straight years, Gowdy added that he tried to emphasize to them his long-term plans.
“I’m pretty sure they were feeling me out to see how committed I was to them, and that’s what I told them,” he said. “I’m here to build a family atmosphere. I can’t wait to get out and get in the churches, meet people in the community and see what type of dynasty and tradition we can start building here.”
He also said he believes his new squad is committed to the team, and noted from film he’s watched on Northeast that they do have several talented athletes. With that in mind, he said he isn’t planning on turning the program on its head or starting from scratch, but adjustments will be made.
“Change is going to happen, but the first thing we want to do is we want to come in and see what’s working. I’m not here to try and change everything that was done in the past. I’m here to build on what is already here,” he said. “The main thing that we’re definitely going to change is the mindset. We want to think like champions and carry ourselves like champions in the classroom and on the football field. We want to have a positive outlook on everything no matter the circumstances or situation.”
Gowdy described himself as a transformational leader and a glass-half-full type of coach, where using inspiration and working with a team instead of above a team is key.
“This is just what I do. You can’t look at something and just say, ‘Well that’s not going to work,’” he said. “We want to make kids know their worth and understand it, and if everybody reaches their fullest potential on the team as individuals, we’ll be successful as a team.”
That success could culminate in winning a championship, which Gowdy said is his objective for his first season, whether that be a district, region or state title.
“That’s the goal every year,” he said. “Any time that you go into a football season, your goal should be to win a championship.”
