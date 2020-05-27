Governor Tate Reeves released guidelines on how youth athletic teams should proceed with returning to practices and games as part of an executive order announced Wednesday.
For practices, players must be screened by a coach for COVID-19 before stepping onto the field and will be sent home if they exhibit any symptoms. Players and coaches must use hand sanitizer before and after practices, social distancing between personnel should be ensured and parents must remain in their cars if they choose to stay and watch.
Additionally, players should use their own equipment, which should be kept 6 feet apart, and bring their own drinks and food. Drinking fountains and other shared items are not allowed.
While dugouts will be closed for practices, they are allowed to be used during games, which a maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend, including coaches, players and fans. Many of the same rules of practices apply to games for players such as being screened for symptoms, using hand sanitizer and not sharing equipment or personal items.
In addition to the 100-person capacity, no more than two household members per player will be allowed to attend games, and household members must stay 6 feet apart from each other. Spectators must bring their own chairs as bleachers will be closed, and they must leave the field area immediately after games and return to their cars. They are also encouraged to wear masks while in attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.