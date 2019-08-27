Slots for the Jimmy Gamblin Labor Day Tournament are filling up, and Northwood Country Club Golf Pro Tyler Daniels said he’s expecting at or near a full field.
Seventy-three teams are currently signed up for the two-person scramble that takes place Sunday and Monday at Northwood. Considered Northwood’s most popular tournament, it has an 80-team capacity, and Daniels said it serves as a last hurrah of sorts for many local golfers.
“With football and hunting season starting that same weekend, it’ll be the last round some of the guys play for several months,” Daniels said.
The cost is $175 per person for non-members and $150 per person for members and includes one practice round each on Friday and Saturday. Once Sunday’s round is complete, players will be flighted into 10 flights of eight teams or eight flights of 10 teams, depending on how the opening round finishes.
Named after Jimmy Gamblin, Northwood’s golf pro from 1976 until 2013, Daniels said the tournament is a big draw thanks to the format, which attracts golfers who may not play in the Memorial Day or Independence Day tournaments.
“A scramble is a little easier to play, and you get guys who are more willing to participate in this one,” Daniels said.
With only a 30-percent chance of rain Sunday, Daniels said the forecast looks favorable this weekend, and the recent rain has helped get the course ready for the tournament.
“We punched the greens a month ago, and the rain from this (past) weekend should help things heal up,” Daniels said. “Everything should be in fantastic shape for this weekend.”
For more information, or to sign up, call Northwood’s pro shop at 601-483-5551.
