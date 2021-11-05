DECATUR — Newton County was able to get the one final stop it needed.
The Cougars had a goal line stand at their 2-yard line with 5:26 remaining and held on to beat Pass Christian 3-0 in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs on Friday night.
Newton County (5-5) will travel to North Pike next week in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs next Friday night. The Jaguars beat the Cougars in the second round of the playoffs last year.
“They have a great offense, and we put some things in this week, and we had to stop some key players. I couldn’t be more proud of the kids of how they responded,” Newton County coach Bobby Bass said. “On the goal line, the message was get after them, and they did.”
With fourth down and goal from the 1-yard line, Pass Christian quarterback Kam White took the snap, faked the handoff and ran toward the nearest pylon, but he was knocked out of bounds at the 2-yard line.
“Defensively, we’ve talked about all week making big plays no matter where we’re at on the field, and we went all in,” Newton County linebacker Wilson Jackson said. “We’re all about doing our assignments and discipline, and we contained really well tonight.”
The game’s only scoring came as time expired in the first half as Cade Mangum connected on a 37-yard field to give Newton County a 3-0 lead. The Cougar defense held Pass Christian to 236 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers.
“This is playoff football, and this is what we expected,” Bass said. “It’s all about how you finish, and in the playoffs it’s all about taking care of the football and causing turnovers, and we did that.”
L.T. Phillips had 128 yards rushing to lead Newton County offensively. White had 99 yards passing and 87 yards rushing to lead Pass Christian (5-5).
“We left it out there on the field, but they stopped us a lot, too,” Pass Christian coach Chase Carmody said. “Both teams played their tails off, and we just couldn’t find a way to get the ball in the end zone.”
