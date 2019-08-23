Quitman has a new head coach for the first time in eight years.
After Steve Bynum took the defensive coordinator position at Oak Grove, the Panthers hired Rashad Gandy, the former defensive coordinator for Hattiesburg, who helped the Tigers to a 37-6 record over three seasons and a defense that allowed only 15 points per game in 2018.
A defensive-minded coach, Gandy now has an entire team to command.
“The transition is going well,” he said. “It’s a little different because now instead of being solely focused on the defense, my eyes are on every position.”
Gandy takes over a team that has experience on both sides of the ball. After going 5-7 last year, 2-3 in league play, Quitman reached the first round of the Mississippi High School Activities Association Class 4A playoffs where it lost 56-20 to East Central, which went on the make the semifinals.
Unmoved by the MHSAA football realignment, the Panthers will take on seven of the same opponents they did last year, in which they went 2-5.
Back for another year at starting quarterback, senior Jed Lewis will lead the offense. Throwing for 700 yards, 2 touchdowns and a pick last season, Lewis also ran for over 1,300 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. He’ll be running a spread offense that will line up in double wing, trips, H-back and tight end sets.
“Everybody loves him,” Gandy said of Lewis. “I’m absolutely happy to have him as our starting quarterback.”
Lewis will be making throws to senior wideouts Kesean Johnson and John Lang. Johnson caught 23 passes for 267 yards and one touchdown last season, and also ran for over 550 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.
“Kesean’s just got that heart of a champion. He’s one of those guys that going to jump in there and compete,” Gandy said. “I haven’t coach him in an actual game as of yet — that’s coming real soon — but from what I see, he’s going to be one of those guys that leaves it all on the field.”
Defensive backs Dwyon Altman and Jequvorrus Jones will lead the Quitman defense and are slated to be the top players to stop their opponents’ passing attacks. Jones made 86 solo tackles last season, averaging more than 10 per game.
“He’s not afraid, he’s a willing tackler,” Gandy said of Jones. “He’s broken up passes in practice, and he’s getting after it.”
Tyrese Miller will be heading the defensive line at nose guard. Though a junior, Gandy said he has high expectations.
“He’s an 11th grader but he’s big, he’s strong, and we’re going to be looking for a lot from him,” he said.
Gandy said staying focused is an important key for the season, as well as working hard. As an experienced defensive coach, he knows how crucial turnovers are in a game, so he said protecting the football on offense will be important. Likewise, forcing turnovers on defense and making good tackles will also prove vital.
“We’re going to fly around and be in the right frame of mind when we get to the football,” he said. “We want to be able to be one of the top-tier teams when it comes to tackling ball carriers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.