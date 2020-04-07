Nina Galindo is moving up the ladder.
In late March, the Lamar girls soccer coach moved to the Lone Star State following one season after being hired as an assistant for the women’s team at The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, a Division II program in Odessa.
Galindo, who also coached at Meridian Community College and in the Meridian Youth Soccer Organization’s Alliance Futbol Club, said the move is the next step of reaching her ultimate goal to coach in the National Women’s Soccer League.
“It was bittersweet because it’s an amazing opportunity, but it meant I had to say goodbye to my Lamar girls,” Galindo said. “Telling them that news in person was really emotional for all of us.”
Galindo was hired in May 2019 to take over the Lady Raiders. In her only season at the helm last fall, she led Lamar to an 11-7 record, 6-0 in district play, and a berth in the MAIS Division II championship game, where they lost to Hartfield Academy.
Lamar Athletic Director Shane Adams said when coaches find success, they become highly-valued.
“That’s a tough loss, but it kind of goes with the territory,” Adams said. “When you hire the right people, other people are going to want them, and she had a really good opportunity to not only go home, but to move to the collegiate level, the four-year level, and she’ll be great for them. She’ll do a great job.”
Galindo said she was interviewed for the position in late February and hired in early March. In addition to her normal assistant duties, she’ll also be working with the goalkeepers as well as being involved in scheduling and the team’s social media. The job also puts her back in her hometown, where she hasn’t lived in seven years, and she said she’s excited to be back.
Telling the Lady Raiders squad she was leaving proved difficult, she said, as many tears were shed. She broke the news to the upperclassmen first, then the rest of the team. She added that they were sad but supportive, agreeing it was an opportunity Galindo couldn’t pass up.
“I told them that I cared about them so much, that they’ve been an honor and a blessing to work with,” She said. “As a player myself in high school, I never got to go to (a state championship), and the fact that they helped me accomplish that goal in life to go to a state championship, I thank them for that.”
Adams said Galindo’s biggest strength during her short tenure was her ability to create unity out of a roster of student-athletes ranging from seventh graders to seniors and make a deep playoff run.
“Nina is a very quality, technical soccer coach. She was a team builder. She was able to build a team and to bring the group together. I really think that was their strength,” he said.
The intensity and winning attitudes of the players Galindo coached at Lamar will remain with her at UTPB, she said. The Lady Raiders will always carry special meaning, as the connection she had with them was so strong.
“Just the individuals and their personalities, there was never a dull moment with them,” Galindo said. “Our relationship was one of the strongest relationships I’ve ever had. Getting to know them on a personal level is something I’m going to hold in my heart forever. That’s what I’m going to miss the most.”
